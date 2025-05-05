The Climate and Well-Being Online Application serves as a data collection vehicle, content distribution, and report repository for the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of School Climate and Well-Being. Climate and Well-Being, Student Assistance Program (SAP), and Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY) data is collected annually and aggregated into an assortment of public and private reports.

The application provides public access to the Annual School Safety Reports collected on the Pennsylvania Management System (PIMS). Visit the Safe Schools Online Report.

Mandatory Reporting - Due Dates



Due Date Report 4/10/2027

Bus Evacuation and Security Drill ACS Reports 6/30/2027

Executive copy of your Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). 7/31/2027

Fire Drill and Security Drill ACS 7/31/2027

Bullying Policy (needs to be updated/reviewed/revised every three (3) years)

7/31/2027

Safe Schools ACS report

Beginning with the SY 21/22 the above mandated reporting sections are submitted through the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning (FRCPP) website.



Please contact Russ Alves at (717)783-6777 with any questions or if you need assistance submitting your reports.​