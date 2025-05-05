Laws and Regulations

This page contains information on laws, policies, and regulations as they relate to student and school safety.
*This site provides free access to both the consolidated and unconsolidated Purdon's Pennsylvania Statutes and Constitution, as compiled and maintained by the editorial staff of Thomson Reuters, and made available here in an unannotated version under agreement with the Pennsylvania Legislative Reference Bureau. Purdon's Pennsylvania Statutes is not an official publication of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
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Offense of Harassments (Act 26)
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Anti-hazing (Act 31)
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Lead in Drinking Water (Act 39)
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Act 44
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Childline (Keep Kids Safe) (Act 54)
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Opioid Abuse Prevention Guidance (Act 55)
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Act 57 and Act 110 Guidance
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Police and School Resource Officers (SROs) Guidance (Act 67)
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Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention and Child Exploitation (Act 71)
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Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Guidance (Act 126)
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Drug and Alcohol Education, Support, and Services Guidance (Act 211)
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Article XIIIA* - Safe Schools
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Article XIIIB* - Safe Schools