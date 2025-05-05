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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Climate and Well-Being

    Laws and Regulations

    This page contains information on laws, policies, and regulations as they relate to student and school safety. 

    *This site provides free access to both the consolidated and unconsolidated Purdon's Pennsylvania Statutes and Constitution, as compiled and maintained by the editorial staff of Thomson Reuters, and made available here in an unannotated version under agreement with the Pennsylvania Legislative Reference Bureau. Purdon's Pennsylvania Statutes is not an official publication of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.