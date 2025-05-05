​​​PA Positi​​ve Behavior Support (PBIS)

Pennsylvania’s installation and scale up of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) at the program and school-wide levels is support by a team of cross-​​​​system stakeholders representing Pennsylvania’s Community of Practice on School Based Behavioral Health. Those stakeholders, operating in partnership with the Bureau of Special Education, who coordinate PBIS training and technical assistance for early childhood and school-aged settings are collectively referred to as the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PaPBS Network).

Learn more about PBIS ​​and the PaPBS Network​, hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

​​​Student Assistan​​ce Program (SAP)

The Pennsylvania Student Assistance Program (SAP) is a systematic team process used to mobilize school resources to remove barriers to learning. SAP is designed to assist in identifying issues including alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and mental healt​​​​​h issues which pose a barrier to a student’s success. The primary goal of the Student Assistance Program is to help students overcome these barriers so that they may achieve, advance, and remain in school. While Student Assistance Programs exist in other areas of the country, the structure and operation of the program in Pennsylvania is a unique expression of an integrated model serving the needs of Pennsylvania families and students.

Pennsylvania Net​work for​ Student Assistance Services

Practical Guidance for Exploring the Integration and Alignment of the Student Assistance Program (SAP) with a Multi-Tiered Framework of Support (PDF). The purpose of this document is to provide considerations and practical strategies for school leadership teams seeking to create an integrated structure for these approaches.