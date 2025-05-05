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    Literacy Achievement for All Pennsylvanians

    Structured Literacy

    Together, Act 55 of 2022 (Chapter 49)Act 135 of 2024, and Act 47 of 2025 create a coherent statewide framework for high‑quality instruction, educator preparation, and early literacy, ensuring that Pennsylvania schools are better equipped to support student learning from kindergarten through graduation.

    Section 1205.8 of the School Code revised Pennsylvania’s educator preparation and certification requirements to ensure that new teachers are trained in evidence‑based instructional practices. Under 22 Pa. Code § 49.14(4)(i), the Pennsylvania Department of Education is mandated to identify competencies and establish standards for structured literacy training for pre-service teachers.  Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, the Department of Education (PDE) will establish a program of professional development and applied practice in the Structured Literacy Program for school personnel that includes in-class demonstration, modeling, and coaching support to improve reading and literacy outcomes. Each school entity professional development plan must include training in structured literacy, and each teacher preparation program must include training based on PDE developed reading literacy skill standards. 

    Section 1205.8 of the School Code expanded access to structured literacy in Pennsylvania schools to improve literacy achievement for all students. The law strengthens statewide expectations for evidence‑based reading instruction, professional development, and curriculum alignment with the science of reading.

    Article XV-N introduced additional amendments to the Public School Code to support school staffing flexibility, streamline teacher certification processes, and expand early literacy initiatives. The act broadened certification grade spans, reduced certification fees, and created new pathways for career and technical education (CTE) educators, while also reinforcing statewide efforts to improve early reading outcomes.

    Reading Leadership Council

    The Department of Education (Department) will establish a Reading Leadership Council (Council) that will advise the Department in the development and maintenance of reading instruction curriculum material, intervention approaches, universal reading screeners, and professional development training program lists for LEAs across the commonwealth to make programming, process, and purchasing decisions to best meet the literacy needs of all students.

    Reading Leadership Council

    Act 47 of 2025 FAQs

    PDE has released updated Act 47 of 2025 guidance.

    If you have additional questions that are not acknowledged on the following pages, please review Act 47 of 2025 and consult with your solicitor.

    Act 47 of 2025 Structured Literacy FAQs

    Act 135 Resources

    Professional Development Training Programs

    Professional Development opportunities listed here are aligned to the requirements of Act 135. The list will be updated to include programs that meet the requirements of the newly adopted Act 47 of 2025.

    Reading Instruction Curriculum Materials

    Reading Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials

    Universal Screeners for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction 

    Resources related to the Universal Screener are under review for compliance with Act 47 of 2025. They will be posted at a later date. For inquiries, contact PDE at RA-EDSTRUCTUREDLIT@pa.gov.