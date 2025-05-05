Structured Literacy

Act 135 Resources

Professional Development Training Programs

Professional Development opportunities listed here are aligned to the requirements of Act 135. The list will be updated to include programs that meet the requirements of the newly adopted Act 47 of 2025.

Reading Instruction Curriculum Materials

Reading Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials

Universal Screeners for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction

Resources related to the Universal Screener are under review for compliance with Act 47 of 2025. They will be posted at a later date. For inquiries, contact PDE at RA-EDSTRUCTUREDLIT@pa.gov.