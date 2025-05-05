Section 1205.8 of the School Code revised Pennsylvania’s educator preparation and certification requirements to ensure that new teachers are trained in evidence‑based instructional practices. Under 22 Pa. Code § 49.14(4)(i), the Pennsylvania Department of Education is mandated to identify competencies and establish standards for structured literacy training for pre-service teachers. Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, the Department of Education (PDE) will establish a program of professional development and applied practice in the Structured Literacy Program for school personnel that includes in-class demonstration, modeling, and coaching support to improve reading and literacy outcomes. Each school entity professional development plan must include training in structured literacy, and each teacher preparation program must include training based on PDE developed reading literacy skill standards.
Section 1205.8 of the School Code expanded access to structured literacy in Pennsylvania schools to improve literacy achievement for all students. The law strengthens statewide expectations for evidence‑based reading instruction, professional development, and curriculum alignment with the science of reading.
Article XV-N introduced additional amendments to the Public School Code to support school staffing flexibility, streamline teacher certification processes, and expand early literacy initiatives. The act broadened certification grade spans, reduced certification fees, and created new pathways for career and technical education (CTE) educators, while also reinforcing statewide efforts to improve early reading outcomes.
Reading Leadership Council
The Department of Education (Department) will establish a Reading Leadership Council (Council) that will advise the Department in the development and maintenance of reading instruction curriculum material, intervention approaches, universal reading screeners, and professional development training program lists for LEAs across the commonwealth to make programming, process, and purchasing decisions to best meet the literacy needs of all students.
Act 135 Resources
Professional Development Training Programs
Professional Development opportunities listed here are aligned to the requirements of Act 135. The list will be updated to include programs that meet the requirements of the newly adopted Act 47 of 2025.
- Professional Development Training Programs for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction Guidance
- Professional Development Training Programs for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction List
- Professional Development Training Programs for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction Resource (Excel)
Reading Instruction Curriculum Materials
- Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction Guidance
- Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction List
- Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction Resource (Excel)
Reading Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials
- Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction Guidance
- Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction List
- Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction Resource (Excel)
Universal Screeners for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction
Resources related to the Universal Screener are under review for compliance with Act 47 of 2025. They will be posted at a later date. For inquiries, contact PDE at RA-EDSTRUCTUREDLIT@pa.gov.
Resources
Annual Review Cycle Schedule for Structured Literacy Lists (PDF)
Structured Literacy Program Framework Guidelines (PDF)
Kindergarten Entrance Inventory
Standards Aligned System Website
Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction Rubric
Structured Literacy Update January 2026
Structured Literacy Update January 2026 Webinar Recording