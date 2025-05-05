Reading Leadership Council

Meeting Notices
All meetings will be held at Berks County Intermediate Unit 14 (1111 Commons Blvd Reading, PA 19605) unless otherwise specified.
Full Council Meetings
2026
- February 12, 2026, 12:00-2:30 p.m
- April 9, 2026, 12:00-2:30 p.m
- June 11, 2026, 12:00-2:30 p.m
- August 12, 2026, 12:00-2:30 p.m
- October 14, 2026, 12:00-2:30 p.m
- December 10, 2026, 12:00-2:30 p.m
2025
- March 24, 2025, 12:00-2:30 p.m.
- May 14, 2025, 12:00-2:30 p.m.
- August 7, 2025, 12:00-2:30 p.m.
- October 16, 2025, 12:00-2:00 p.m.
- December 11, 2025, 12:00-1:00 p.m.
Intervention Committee Meetings
2025
- April 8, 2025, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- April 24, 2025, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Universal Screener Committee Meetings
Resources related to the Universal Screener are under review for compliance with Act 47 of 2025. They will be posted at a later date. For inquiries, contact PDE at RA-EDSTRUCTUREDLIT@pa.gov.
2025
- April 15, 2025, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- May 6, 2025, 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Curriculum Committee Meetings
2025
- April 15, 2025, 12:00-2:00 p.m.
- April 29, 2025, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Professional Development Committee Meetings
2025
- April 24, 2025, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
- May 1, 2025, 12:30-2:30 p.m.