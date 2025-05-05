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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Reading Leadership Council

    The Department of Education (Department) has established a Reading Leadership Council (Council) that will advise the Department in the development and maintenance of reading instruction curriculum material, intervention approaches, universal reading screeners, and professional development training program lists for LEAs across the commonwealth to make programming, process, and purchasing decisions to best meet the literacy needs of all students.

     

    Questions may be directed to RA-EDSTRUCTUREDLIT@pa.gov.

    Meeting Notices

    All meetings will be held at Berks County Intermediate Unit 14 (1111 Commons Blvd Reading, PA 19605) unless otherwise specified. 

    Full Council Meetings

    2026

    2025

    Intervention Committee Meetings

    2025

      Universal Screener Committee Meetings

      Resources related to the Universal Screener are under review for compliance with Act 47 of 2025. They will be posted at a later date. For inquiries, contact PDE at RA-EDSTRUCTUREDLIT@pa.gov.

      2025

      Curriculum Committee Meetings

      2025

        Professional Development Committee Meetings

        2025