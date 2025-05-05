Public comment opens on June 16, 2025, and runs through 5 p.m. on July 16, 2025. Send comments in writing to ra-li-bwda-policy@pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is designated by the Governor as the Commonwealth’s state workforce agency (SWA). As the SWA, L&I is authorized to administer federal and state-funded grants in support of the public workforce development system. This policy and associated guidance provide technical assistance to workforce system partners such as chief elected officials (CEOs), local workforce development boards (local boards), and other grant recipients or sub-recipients, ensuring fiscal accountability in alignment with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) regulations and directives.