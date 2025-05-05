For Public Review
The following is published for a period of public comment. All comments, from all parties, are welcome and will be considered equally and in full by L&I BWDA Policy & Planning Coordination Services, L&I leadership, and the policy’s drafting partners. Responses to submitted comments will be published as an attachment to the final policy.
Public comment opens on June 16, 2025, and runs through 5 p.m. on July 16, 2025. Send comments in writing to ra-li-bwda-policy@pa.gov.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is designated by the Governor as the Commonwealth’s state workforce agency (SWA). As the SWA, L&I is authorized to administer federal and state-funded grants in support of the public workforce development system. This policy and associated guidance provide technical assistance to workforce system partners such as chief elected officials (CEOs), local workforce development boards (local boards), and other grant recipients or sub-recipients, ensuring fiscal accountability in alignment with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) regulations and directives.