Apprenticeship & Training Office (ATO)

As the State Apprenticeship Agency (SAA), the ATO is responsible for overseeing the development and registration of all Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship related programs, agreements, policies, and ensures compliance of all registered programs with regulations and standards. The ATO is working to embed a focus on apprenticeships within the state's workforce system and PA CareerLink® offices; and continues to place an emphasis on equal opportunity standards and equitable selection procedures as well as increasing quality assurance and compliance efforts. It supports sponsors with the resources they need to implement high-quality apprenticeship programs, including the PAsmart grant program.
ATO Goals
- Increase the number of Registered Apprenticeship (RA) opportunities in Pennsylvania.
- Expand apprenticeship into non-traditional occupations and serve underrepresented populations.
- Raise awareness about the benefits of Registered Apprenticeship and how to access them.
- Advocate for apprenticeship as a premier solution to meeting workforce needs.
- Provide programs the support and resources needed to align with PA standards and practices.
- Ensure compliance with all regulations, standards, and guidance.
ATO Services
- Technical Assistance: Assisting any prospective programs build, present for approval, register, and launch their program. Additionally, providing assistance to all currently registered programs to ensure they are able to properly maintain their program, enter data and actions into the RAPIDS (which require compliance checks and balances) and other tracking systems, and build capacity as needed;
- Strategic Planning and Ecosystem Building: Helping local areas create strategic plans and establish a regional approach to growing apprenticeship, and helping plan and facilitate meetings among partners, employers, training providers as needed;
- Knowledge Dissemination, Education, and Advocacy: This includes the creation and distribution of knowledge products specific to the PA processes, policy and standards, sharing of best practices, and continuous advocacy in the form of formal support, representation, and presentations;
- Funding Opportunities: Securing, managing, and distributing potential funding opportunities and providing access and information related to federal and state funding opportunities available to support apprenticeship.;
- Ensuring Compliance with all PA Regulations, Standards, and Legislation: This includes staff performing ongoing checks and balances and quality assurance measures for everyday program operations as well as conducting formal audits/reviews one year following registration and every 5 years after that for all registered programs.
Meet the Team
The ATO’s staff of Apprenticeship & Training Representatives (ATRs) helps sponsors develop and register new apprenticeship programs. They provide technical assistance at every step on your journey to adopting this innovative approach to workforce development. View the ATO Region Map (PDF) to see which representative serves you.
The ATO Team
Staff Name
Title
Phone
Administrative Division
Tara Loew
Director
223-231-9944
Aaron McKinley
Administrative Officer
717-996-8583
Allie Nunez
Clerical Assistant
717-787-0761
Gina Meringer
Clerical Assistant
223-231-9961
Field Division
Cristie DeWitt
Field Apprenticeship and Training Representative Supervisor
717-649-6864
Joseph Bass
Central Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative
717-317-7174
Chelsie Pineiro Cordero
Southeastern Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative
223-231-9540
Marshall Palmer
Western Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative
724-810-6351
Theodore Warholic
Northern Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative
570-688-7997
Jared Young
Statewide Special Project Apprenticeship and Training Representative
717-781-6823
Leanne Demboski
Statewide Special Project Apprenticeship and Training Representative
717-350-2522
Madra Furman
Statewide Special Project Apprenticeship and Training Representative
814-946-7395
Jeanette Coleman
Job Seeker Liaison
717-775-9390
Pre-Apprenticeship Division
Danielle Demirovic
Pre-Apprenticeship Supervisor
717-460-4474
Chelsea Lewellen
Pre-Apprenticeship and Training Representative
724-812-8569
Brian Jones
Pre-Apprenticeship and Training Representative
445-267-8006
Grants, Compliance and Statistical Development Division
Jennifer Grooms
Grants, Statistical Development, and Special Project Specialist
223-231-9595
David Croyle
Western Compliance Apprentice and Training Representative
814-428-5049
Joesph Poland
Eastern Compliance Apprentice and Training Representative
717-893-0146
Adam Campbell
Data Specialist Apprenticeship and Training Representative
223-231-9513
Kathleen Watson
Data Specialist Apprenticeship and Training Representative
724-998-4670
Not sure who to contact? Email us (apprenticeship@pa.gov) or call (717) 787-6997. We'll answer questions or connect you with the appropriate representative, visit https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/Apprenticeships for more information.
PA Apprenticeship and Training Council (PATC)
In accordance with the Apprenticeship and Training Act of 1961, a State Apprenticeship and Training Council exists in PA as a departmental agency in the Department of Labor and Industry to act as the approving agency of registration for proposed Apprenticeship programs. The Council is committed to promoting excellence in apprenticeship through the establishment and furtherance of standards of apprenticeship and training to safeguard the welfare of apprentices and trainees. It aims to contribute to a healthy economy by aiding in the development and maintenance of a skilled labor force sufficient in numbers and quality to meet the expanding needs of the Pennsylvania industry and to attract new industries. The specific powers and duties of the Council can be found in Section 4 of the Act.
The Council is composed of eleven voting members who are appointed by the Governor, 4 representatives of employees, 4 representatives of employers, 3 representatives of the general public, as well as five ex-officio members who provide key insight and guidance. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise around apprenticeship help them vet programs and provide suggestions for improvements. The Council’s approval of a program certifies that it meets the requirements established by the State, thereby making it eligible for government support.
PATC Meeting Agendas & Notes
You can view prior PATC meeting minutes, view upcoming meeting agendas and review reports on the newly approved apprenticeship programs during those meetings by visiting the Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council webpage on PA CareerLink®.
Council Members
Employee Members
Employer Members
Public Members
Timothy Griffin
Lisa Godlewski
Lisa Williams
Robert Bair
Barry Kindt
Gregory A. Chambers
William McGee
Jon O'Brien
Cheryl Feldman
Michael McGraw
Resources
- PA Apprenticeship and Training Act: Act establishing apprenticeships in PA
- PA Regulations: Regulations governing apprenticeships in the state of Pennsylvania.
Important Terms and Abbreviations
ATO - Apprenticeship and Training Office, guides and promotes the expansion of apprenticeship programs across Pennsylvania.
ATR - Apprenticeship Training Representative, staff that assists partners develop and register apprenticeship programs
SAA - State Apprenticeship Agency, oversees the development and approval of apprenticeship programs
PATC - Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council, approves or denies proposed apprenticeship programs
PA CareerLink® - An initiative to connect Pennsylvanian job-seekers with employers
PAsmart - An initiative to connect Pennsylvanians with resources to work, learn, or train in the state