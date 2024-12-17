Interest based bargaining is dependent on the premise that both sides in a negotiation have something to gain from the negotiation. Usually, a settlement will be better than the alternative of not reaching an agreement. If both sides come to the bargaining table with the belief that it is in their mutual interest to solve their disputes and to reach a negotiated settlement, the fundamental requirements for interest-based bargaining having a chance to succeed exist. Ultimately it remains up to the parties to decide whether this approach to bargaining will be more effective than the traditional, positional approach.

Interest-Based Bargaining (IBB) helps negotiators listen and understand the needs of others and create solutions that work for everyone. Instead of focusing on demands, IBB focuses on real issues and open discussions. IBB can help build better relationships between workers and managers.