    Varden Conservation Area

    Accessibility

    Varden Conservation Area offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    The Tannery Tract is a flat area adjacent to the pond that has accessible picnic tables.

    Tannery Tract Pavilion

    The Tannery Tract has accessible pavilions available on a first-come, first-served basis.

    An accessible fishing pier is located at Tannery Pond. This is part of the Pond Loop Trail and the picnic area provides easy access to the pond banks.

    Pond Loop Trail

    0.73 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Blue blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking
    Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables

    This ADA-accessible trail begins at the teaching pavilion in the Tannery Tract, loops around to Middle Creek, passes through a forested area around a pond, and then wraps back to the pavilion.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting via the Pond Loop Trail and the Tannery Trail within the Tannery Tract. Contact the park office for more information.