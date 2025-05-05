Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
The Tannery Tract is a flat area adjacent to the pond that has accessible picnic tables.Learn More
Tannery Tract Pavilion
The Tannery Tract has accessible pavilions available on a first-come, first-served basis.Learn More
An accessible fishing pier is located at Tannery Pond. This is part of the Pond Loop Trail and the picnic area provides easy access to the pond banks.
Pond Loop Trail
0.73 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Blue blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables
This ADA-accessible trail begins at the teaching pavilion in the Tannery Tract, loops around to Middle Creek, passes through a forested area around a pond, and then wraps back to the pavilion.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting via the Pond Loop Trail and the Tannery Trail within the Tannery Tract. Contact the park office for more information.