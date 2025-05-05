Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Camping Cottage 1
Camping Cottage 1 can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 1
Camping Cottage 2
Camping Cottage 2 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 2
Camping Cottage 3
Camping Cottage 3 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 3
Camping Cottage 4
Camping Cottage 4 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 4
Camping Cottage 5
Camping Cottage 5 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 5
Camping Cottage 6
Camping Cottage 6 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 6
Yurt 2
Yurt 2 can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt 2
Pavilion 1
Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 40 people with 6 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 1
Pavilion 2
Pavilion 2 can accommodate up to 40 people with 6 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 2
The launch in the Day Use Area is accessible.
An accessible fishing pier is located in the Day Use Area.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting with an ADA mobility permit. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. until sunset.
There is no ADA parking nearby - drop off only.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.