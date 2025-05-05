Skip to agency navigation
    Tuscarora State Park

    Accessibility

    Tuscarora State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Lodging

    Camping Cottage 1

    Camping Cottage 1 can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Camping Cottage 2

    Camping Cottage 2 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Camping Cottage 3

    Camping Cottage 3 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Camping Cottage 4

    Camping Cottage 4 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Camping Cottage 5

    Camping Cottage 5 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Camping Cottage 6

    Camping Cottage 6 can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    A round green canvas building with a wooden path that is surrounded by trees.

    Yurt 2

    Yurt 2 can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 40 people with 6 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 2 can accommodate up to 40 people with 6 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    The launch in the Day Use Area is accessible. 

    An accessible fishing pier is located in the Day Use Area.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting with an ADA mobility permit. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible sand beach is open from  late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. until sunset.

    There is no ADA parking nearby - drop off only. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.