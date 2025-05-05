Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Campground Loop - Site 008
Site 008 in the Campground Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 25 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Campground Loop - Site 010
Site 010 in the Campground Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 25 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Campground Loop - Site 015
Site 015 in the Campground Loop offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Campground Loop - Site 017
Site 017 in the Campground Loop features modern electric service with 50 amps and a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the Beach Day Use Area. ADA parking is located near Lot 2.
Parking Lot 1 Pavilion
Parking Lot 1 Pavilion can accommodate up to 100 people with 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.
The lake boat launch is ADA accessible.
An accessible fishing pier is located in the Day Use Area via Parking Lot 1, near the Boat Rental.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting via gated access roads. Contact the park office for more information.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground beginning Spring 2026. Access from wash house