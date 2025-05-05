Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Tobyhanna State Park

    Accessibility

    Tobyhanna State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Campground Loop - Site 008

    ChatGPT said: Site 008 in the Campground Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 25 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 008

    Campground Loop - Site 010

    ChatGPT said: Site 010 in the Campground Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 25 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 010

    Campground Loop - Site 015

    Site 015 in the Campground Loop offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 015

    Campground Loop - Site 017

    Site 017 in the Campground Loop features modern electric service with 50 amps and a back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 017

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the Beach Day Use Area. ADA parking is located near Lot 2.

    Learn More

    Parking Lot 1 Pavilion

    Parking Lot 1 Pavilion can accommodate up to 100 people with 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Parking Lot 1 Pavilion

    The lake boat launch is ADA accessible. 

    An accessible fishing pier is located in the Day Use Area via Parking Lot 1, near the Boat Rental.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting via gated access roads. Contact the park office for more information.

    An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground beginning Spring 2026. Access from wash house 