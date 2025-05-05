Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop B - Site 314
Site 314 in Loop B provides full hook-up service with 50 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 45 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 314
Loop D - Site 187
Site 187 in Loop D offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet.Reserve Camping Site 187
Loop F - Site 242
Site 242 in Loop F offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet.Reserve Camping Site 242
Camping Cottage 1
Camping Cottage 1 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 1
Unique House - Shawnee Lodge
Shawnee Lodge can accommodate up to 8 people. This Unique House is open year-round. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.Reserve Shawnee Lodge
Pavilion 3
Pavilion 3 can accommodate up to 96 people with 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 3
The launch at the main boat launch is accessible. There is ADA trailer parking available.
An accessible fishing pier is located at the Diehl boat launch. There is parking immediately next to to the cement sidewalk to access the pier.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
There is a cement ramp with railing for water entry.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
Enjoy the ADA fishing pier to watch for wildlife.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground. There is ADA parking and a paved walkway to access.