    Shawnee State Park

    Accessibility

    Shawnee State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Loop B - Site 314

    Site 314 in Loop B provides full hook-up service with 50 amps, featuring a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 45 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 314

    Loop D - Site 187

    Site 187 in Loop D offers modern 30-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 187

    Loop F - Site 242

    Site 242 in Loop F offers modern 50-amp electric service with a paved, back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 242

    Accessible Lodging

    Camping Cottage 1

    Camping Cottage 1 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Camping Cottage 1

    Unique House - Shawnee Lodge

    Shawnee Lodge can accommodate up to 8 people. This Unique House is open year-round. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Shawnee Lodge

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 3

    Pavilion 3 can accommodate up to 96 people with 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 3

    The launch at the main boat launch is accessible. There is ADA trailer parking available. 

    An accessible fishing pier is located at the Diehl boat launch. There is parking immediately next to to the cement sidewalk to access the pier. 

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    There is a cement ramp with railing for water entry.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    Enjoy the ADA fishing pier to watch for wildlife. 

    An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground. There is ADA parking and a paved walkway to access.