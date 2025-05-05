Ricketts Glen State Park Lodging Brochure (PDF)



This activity or structure is ADA accessible. Cabin F and H are ADA accessible.

Ten modern rental cabins are available year-round. Cabins are furnished and have:

Living area

Kitchen/dining area

Toilet/shower room

Two or three bedrooms

Linens and dishes are not provided.

Dogs are permitted in Cabins C, H, and I.

Deluxe Cottage

Five deluxe cottages in the campground open in mid-April and close in mid-October.

The deluxe cottage sleeps five and has:

Two rooms



Two-burner electric range and a microwave oven



Countertop and cabinets



Refrigerator



Table and chairs



Wooden walls and floors



Windows



Electric lights and outlets



Electric heatBunk beds



Porch



Picnic table and fire ring



Nearby shower house



This activity or structure is ADA accessible. All deluxe cottages are ADA accessible.

Pets are permitted in Huron, Seneca, and Shawnee cottages.

Camping

