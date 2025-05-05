Lodging
Ricketts Glen State Park Lodging Brochure (PDF)
Modern Cabins
This activity or structure is ADA accessible. Cabin F and H are ADA accessible.
Ten modern rental cabins are available year-round. Cabins are furnished and have:
-
Living area
-
Kitchen/dining area
-
Toilet/shower room
-
Two or three bedrooms
Linens and dishes are not provided.
Dogs are permitted in Cabins C, H, and I.
Deluxe Cottage
Five deluxe cottages in the campground open in mid-April and close in mid-October.
The deluxe cottage sleeps five and has:
- Two rooms
- Two-burner electric range and a microwave oven
- Countertop and cabinets
- Refrigerator
- Table and chairs
- Wooden walls and floors
- Windows
- Electric lights and outlets
- Electric heatBunk beds
- Porch
- Picnic table and fire ring
- Nearby shower house
This activity or structure is ADA accessible. All deluxe cottages are ADA accessible.
Pets are permitted in Huron, Seneca, and Shawnee cottages.
Camping
Ricketts Glen State Park Campground Map (PDF)
This activity or structure is ADA accessible. Multiple campsites are ADA accessible.
There are 120 tent and trailer campsites. The majority of the campground opens in April and closes in December. A small number of sites remain open year round for winter camping.
The campground features:
-
Hot showers
-
Flush toilets
-
Shaded sites
-
Gravel parking spurs
-
Sanitary dump station
Pets are permitted at designated sites for a fee.
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
One host position
The modern campground host site has amenities that include 200-amp electric service and water hookup (septic is not on site, but a dump station is available).
A long-term stay from April through October is preferred, but not required.
The host is required to assist park personnel with:
-
Inspecting buildings
-
Light cleanup
-
Greeting people
-
Litter pick-up
-
Light maintenance
-
Fire ring cleaning
Contact the park office for additional information and availability.
Organized Group Tenting
Qualified adult and youth groups may use this 240-person capacity area that is equipped with picnic tables, water, and flush toilets.
The area is open from mid-April to mid-October.
Advance reservations are recommended.