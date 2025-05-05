Skip to agency navigation
    Ricketts Glen State Park

    Accessibility

    Ricketts Glen State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Small Loop - Site 84

    Site 84 in the Small Loop offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved pull-through driveway. The driveway is 88 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 65 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 84

    Small Loop - Site 96

    Site 96 in the Small Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 96

    Small Loop - Site 98

    Site 98 in the Small Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 15 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 98

    Small Loop - Site 99

    Site 99 in the Small Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 99
    A gravel, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Big Loop - Site 13

    Site 13 in the Big Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 15 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 13
    A gravel, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Big Loop - Site 15

    Site 15 in the Big Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 15
    A gravel, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Big Loop - Site 16

    Site 16 in the Big Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 16
    A gravel, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Big Loop - Site 17

    Site 17 in the Big Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 17
    A gravel, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Big Loop - Site 18

    Site 18 in the Big Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 18

    Accessible Lodging

    Deluxe Cottage - Erie

    Deluxe Cottage - Erie can accommodate up to 5 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage Erie

    Deluxe Cottage - Huron

    Deluxe Cottage Huron can accommodate up to 5 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage Huron

    Deluxe Cottage - Mohawk

    Deluxe Cottage Mohawk can accommodate up to 5 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage Mohawk

    Deluxe Cottage - Seneca

    Deluxe Cottage Seneca can accommodate up to 5 guests. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage Seneca

    Deluxe Cottage - Shawnee

    Deluxe Cottage Shawnee can accommodate up to 5 guests. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage Shawnee

    Modern Cabin F

    Modern Cabin F can accommodate up to 6 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin F
    A small wooden cabin nestled in the woods with a ramp leading up to the front porch, with a fire ring and picnic table visible in the yard

    Modern Cabin H

    Modern Cabin H can accommodate up to 6 guests. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin H

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 48 people with 8 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 2 can accommodate up to 48 people with 8 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 2

    An accessible fishing pier is located just off the Western boat launch. 

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.