Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Small Loop - Site 84
Site 84 in the Small Loop offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved pull-through driveway. The driveway is 88 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 65 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 84
Small Loop - Site 96
Site 96 in the Small Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 96
Small Loop - Site 98
Site 98 in the Small Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 15 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 98
Small Loop - Site 99
Site 99 in the Small Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 99
Big Loop - Site 13
Site 13 in the Big Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 15 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 13
Big Loop - Site 15
Site 15 in the Big Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 15
Big Loop - Site 16
Site 16 in the Big Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 16
Big Loop - Site 17
Site 17 in the Big Loop offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 17
Big Loop - Site 18
Site 18 in the Big Loop features a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 20 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 18
Deluxe Cottage - Erie
Deluxe Cottage - Erie can accommodate up to 5 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Deluxe Cottage Erie
Deluxe Cottage - Huron
Deluxe Cottage Huron can accommodate up to 5 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Deluxe Cottage Huron
Deluxe Cottage - Mohawk
Deluxe Cottage Mohawk can accommodate up to 5 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Deluxe Cottage Mohawk
Deluxe Cottage - Seneca
Deluxe Cottage Seneca can accommodate up to 5 guests. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Deluxe Cottage Seneca
Deluxe Cottage - Shawnee
Deluxe Cottage Shawnee can accommodate up to 5 guests. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Deluxe Cottage Shawnee
Modern Cabin F
Modern Cabin F can accommodate up to 6 guests. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin F
Modern Cabin H
Modern Cabin H can accommodate up to 6 guests. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin H
An accessible fishing pier is located just off the Western boat launch.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.