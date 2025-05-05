Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Beach 11 Pavilion
The Beach 11 pavilion can accommodate up to 90 people at 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Beach 11 Pavilion
Cookhouse Pavilion
The Cookhouse Pavilion can accommodate up to 230 people at 32 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Cookhouse Pavilion
East Pier Pavilion
The East Pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people at 4 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the East Pavilion
Erie Runners Club - Beach 1 Pavilion
The Erie Runners Club Pavilion at Beach #1 can accommodate up to 80 people at 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Erie Runners Club Pavilion
Perry Monument Pavilion
The Perry Monument pavilion can accommodate up to 90 people at 4 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Perry Monument Pavilion
Pine Tree Pavilion
The Pine Tree pavilion can accommodate up to 90 people at 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Pine Tree Pavilion
Rotary Pavilion
The Rotary Enclosed Pavilion can accommodate up to 100 people at 15 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Rotary Pavilion
AAUW Pavilion
The AAUW Pavilion is located at the right side of the road as you near the entrance of the building.Learn More
ADA accessible fishing piers are located throughout Presque Isle State Park.
East Pier
Ferry Dock
North Pier
Rotary Pavilion
West Pier
Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose National Recreation Trail
13.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms. potable water, picnic tables, benches
♿ This trail is ADA accessible.
The Multi-Purpose Trail and extension makes a 13.5-mile circuit in the park. This paved trail is designated as a National Recreation Trail. This ADA accessible trail is popular with bicyclists, in-line skaters, and joggers.
During the winter, the trail is plowed from the entrance to the Public Safety Building for hikers. For cross-country skiers, the trail is left snow covered from the Public Safety Building to Perry Monument.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is located at Beach 8 and open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
In addition to changing areas and restrooms, this beach features a ramp that provides ADA access to the water’s edge.
Beach wheelchairs are available at the Public Safety Building.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
The Turtle Observation Deck is Located Near the Lagoons/Graveyard Pond and is ADA accessible.
Sturgeon Bay Scenic Vista
Vista 1
Vista 2
Vista 3
The theater inside the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) is ADA.
The Waterworks Playground is ADA accessible.
There are several ADA accessible historic places at Presque Isle State Park.
Perry Monument
Presque Isle Lighthouse
North Pier Light