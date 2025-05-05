Skip to agency navigation
    Presque Isle State Park

    Accessibility

    Presque Isle State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA picnic tables are located at the Waterworks area.

    Beach 11 Pavilion

    The Beach 11 pavilion can accommodate up to 90 people at 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Cookhouse Pavilion

    The Cookhouse Pavilion can accommodate up to 230 people at 32 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    A wooden pavilion covering several picnic tables surrounded by the woods with parking close by

    East Pier Pavilion

    The East Pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people at 4 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables in a grassy field surrounded by trees with a lake in the background.

    Erie Runners Club - Beach 1 Pavilion

    The Erie Runners Club Pavilion at Beach #1 can accommodate up to 80 people at 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables with a stone wall, set in a grassy field, is surrounded by trees

    Perry Monument Pavilion

    The Perry Monument pavilion can accommodate up to 90 people at 4 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables with a stone wall, set in a grassy field, is surrounded by trees

    Pine Tree Pavilion

    The Pine Tree pavilion can accommodate up to 90 people at 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables with a stone wall, set in a grassy field, is surrounded by trees

    Rotary Pavilion

    The Rotary Enclosed Pavilion can accommodate up to 100 people at 15 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    TREC Entrance Pavilion

    AAUW Pavilion

    The AAUW Pavilion is located at the right side of the road as you near the entrance of the building.

    ADA accessible fishing piers are located throughout Presque Isle State Park. 

    East Pier

    Ferry Dock

    North Pier

    Rotary Pavilion

    West Pier

    Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose National Recreation Trail

    13.5 miles  |   Easiest hiking   |   Loop trail   |   No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms. potable water, picnic tables, benches

     ♿ This trail is ADA accessible.

    The Multi-Purpose Trail and extension makes a 13.5-mile circuit in the park. This paved trail is designated as a National Recreation Trail. This ADA accessible trail is popular with bicyclists, in-line skaters, and joggers.

    During the winter, the trail is plowed from the entrance to the Public Safety Building for hikers. For cross-country skiers, the trail is left snow covered from the Public Safety Building to Perry Monument.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible sand beach is located at Beach 8 and open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    In addition to changing areas and restrooms, this beach features a ramp that provides ADA access to the water’s edge.

    Beach wheelchairs are available at the Public Safety Building.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    The Turtle Observation Deck is Located Near the Lagoons/Graveyard Pond and is ADA accessible. 

    Sturgeon Bay Scenic Vista

    Vista 1

    Vista 2

    Vista 3

    The theater inside the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) is ADA.

    The Waterworks Playground is ADA accessible.

    The Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) is ADA accessible. Learn more about the TREC.

    There are several ADA accessible historic places at Presque Isle State Park.

    Perry Monument

    Presque Isle Lighthouse

    North Pier Light