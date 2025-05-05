Accessibility

Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose National Recreation Trail

13.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms. potable water, picnic tables, benches

♿ This trail is ADA accessible.

The Multi-Purpose Trail and extension makes a 13.5-mile circuit in the park. This paved trail is designated as a National Recreation Trail. This ADA accessible trail is popular with bicyclists, in-line skaters, and joggers.

During the winter, the trail is plowed from the entrance to the Public Safety Building for hikers. For cross-country skiers, the trail is left snow covered from the Public Safety Building to Perry Monument.