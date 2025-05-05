​Deer, turkey, grouse, squirrels, and black bear are common game species that visitors may encounter on the state forest. Hunting is permitted in accordance with Pennsylvania State Game Commission regulations.

Sunday Hunting

Hunting is permitted on Sundays on state forest lands in accordance with dates established by the PA Game Commission.

Hunters must be aware that hunting opportunities often differ between state forests and state parks. It is the hunter's responsibility to know where and when hunting is permitted on DCNR lands.

If in doubt, always contact the forest district or state park in advance of your hunt to be sure hunting is permitted.

Access for Hunters with Mobility Issues

The district offers approximately 12 miles of administrative roads open to persons with disabilities. These roads are designated for use by individuals holding a valid Department of Conservation and Natural Resources or Pennsylvania Game Commission permit. Access is by licensed passenger vehicle only.

Two disabled access hunting platforms are available on Luke's Trail in the Haldeman Tract. Coordinates are 40.517948, -76.708107 & 40.523033, -76.704338. Luke’s Trail can be accessed with a Disabled Mobility Device Permit.

Please contact the district office for more information.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease​, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in all, or portions, of the Weiser State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the ​Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about ​deer processors in the​ Disease Management Area.