Second Mountain Tract Access

Despite ongoing efforts to resolve a right-of-way access issue, public entry to the Second Mountain tract via Weaver Road is not permitted. There are no alternative vehicle rights of way.

Usage of motorized vehicles (including ATVs) on the Second Mountain Tract continues to be prohibited.

No camping permits and no Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits (unit 302) for the tract will be issued until further notice.

Entrance to the tract is walk-in only with permission of neighboring landowner(s).

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources intends to continue advocating for public access to the tract. Please check back for updates.

Natalie Culm Bank Project

Please be advised that active road construction and stump removal is now underway on and along Culm Bank Road.

All trails intersecting with Culm Bank Road also will be closed to ensure public safety.

Not all closed trails are marked on the map, so please be aware and alert to postings within the state forest tract.

The Map of Natalie Culm Bank Project (PDF) shows the affected area.

The project will include completion of a new parking area and trailhead for forest visitors to access the trails on the state forest land in the Natalie area.

If you have any questions, please contact the Weiser State Forest district office at 570-875-6450.

General Advisories

Most of the Weiser State Forest tracts are located on ridges and valleys. Access to the parcels can be difficult.

Visitors should be physically prepared and properly dressed when using these areas.

A number of the tracts are accessible by foot travel only.

Several district tracts contain roads maintained for public access.

Visitors should use caution because many district roads are on steep hillsides making them susceptible to rough conditions and unsuitable for low clearance vehicles.

Roads do become icy because they do not receive winter maintenance.

The Roaring Creek Tract of Weiser State Forest in southern Columbia and Northumberland counties is a special regulations area because of restrictions placed on the deed at the time of purchase.

Visitors should familiarize themselves with these special rules posted at the entrances to the parcel.

The Port Clinton Tract, located in southern Schuylkill County, is considered a protected area for timber rattlesnakes.

The taking of rattlesnakes is prohibited on this tract, including individuals holding a valid rattlesnake permit.

The district has oversight of those river islands within the district where the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources holds title along the North, West, and main stems of the Susquehanna River.

State forest rules and regulations apply on these lands. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations apply for fishing and boating.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.

