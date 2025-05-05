Mt. Tom Trail Closure

The Mt. Tom Trail will be closed from Monday, October 20, 2025, through Monday, November 10, 2025.

The closure will allow for logging of dead and dying trees near the trail.

This closure spans from Darling Run to the end point. Visitors should avoid the trail throughout this period.

Mine Hole Road Closure

Thursday, June 18, 2025: Mine Hole Road will be closed indefinitely due to storm damage.

The section of road is located in Morris Township, Tioga County.

The road will be closed to all traffic until repairs have been made.

Pine Creek Rail Trail Bridge Closures

Bridges on the Pine Creek Rail Trail between Butler Road and Rattlesnake Rock will be intermittently closed for construction throughout the summer of 2025, starting in June.

This work will result in periodic, short-term closures (less than half an hour) of small sections of trail to allow for work.

Travel may be restricted to small lanes over bridges.

Reservations Required at Asaph and County Bridge Campgrounds

Effective January 1, 2024: If you wish to camp at Asaph or County Bridge, you must reserve your site ​through the Pennsylvania ​State Parks and Forests Reservation website.

​The honor envelope system has been discontinue​d.​

Stay Alert for All ATVs on Roads

Tioga State Forest participates in the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail program, which includes some PennDOT and township roads in addition to designated opportunities on state forest trails and roads.

Motorists are advised to stay alert for all terrain vehicles, crossings, and signage.

Please see the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail GIS Map​ ​to view the route.

Dust Advisory for Northcentral Regional ATV Trail

Roads can be exceptionally dusty due to extremely dry conditions. To help minimize this issue, please consider these actions:

Ride in small groups to keep dust down.

If you are part of a large group, please co​nsider postponing your ride until a later date.

Opt to ride only the state forest trail system.

The Northcentral Regional ATV Trail is a partnership between local municipalities, PennDOT, and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to make long distance riding opportunities available.

It takes all of these partners to make these connections possible, so reducing impacts during extreme conditions is very important to the long-term sustainability of the program.

Bikes on the Pine Creek Rail Trail

Please be aware only Class 1 E-bikes are permitted for use on the Pine Creek Rail Trail. Please be courteous of other trail users and practice good trail etiquette.

Class 1 E-bikes are permitted on approved mountain bike trails and roads, provided they meet all the following standards:

Electric motor less than 750 watts

​Fully functional pedals

Weight not exceedin​​g 100 pounds

Maximum speed le​s​​s than 20 miles per hour

Does not have capacity to be completely self-propelled (must be pedaled to engage electric motor)

Class 2 and 3 E-bikes are not permitted on trails and roads in state forests.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances. Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer.

Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.

Wilson Maintenance Division, Parking Access for Snowmobilers

Parking is very limited in the lot across from the Wilson Maintenance Division facility on Colton Road due to construction of new maintenance buildings.

Snowmobilers should plan accordingly and be prepared to find an alternate parking location.​​​​​​​

