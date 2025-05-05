2025 Winter Closures
Effective Immediately the following areas will be closed and will remain so until further notice.
Gates:
- Seven Tubs Gate
- Pine Hill Vista Gate
- Pavlick Road Gate
Roads:
- Deerwood Drive at Moon Lake Recreation Area from group camping entrance to Pavlick road entrance, and all associated roads.
- Parking at last parking area (Pool Pavillion) 41.248789, -76.050947
- Picnic Grove Parking, 41.252818, -76.051926
- ADA Parking Area, 41.253882, -76.051215
- Main Entrance Parking, 41.251717, -76.054789
Seven Tubs Recreation Area
The Seven Tubs Recreation Area (PDF) will be closed for extended periods on high use days due to parking capacity limitations.
Aside from the developed parking lot, there is no legal alternative for parking in the area.
The area has experienced a substantial increase in visitor usage over the last several years. This has led to crowded parking areas, increased litter, noise, and other complaints.
In an effort to mitigate these issues, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources increased staff presence in the area.
Visitors are reminded of the area rules:
- No parking along entrance road
- No open fires, including charcoal grills
- No organized picnicking
- No biking or horseback riding on trails
- Dogs must be on a leash
- No diving or jumping off rocks or cliffs
- No loud music
- No camping
- No hunting
Visitors are required to practice “carry in, carry out” for trash and dog waste.
Visitors are encouraged to find other recreation options if the parking area is full.
The Seven Tubs Recreation Area is closed to organized picnicking to reduce the negative impacts from site compaction and litter. This decision was made to:
- Protect the forest and geologic formations
- Protect riparian buffers adjacent to Wheelbarrow Run and Laurel Run, both wild trout streams
Alternate picnic locations are available at the Manny Gordon Picnic Area and Moon Lake Recreation Area.
Moon Lake Boat Launch Open
The boat launch work at Moon Lake is complete and the facility is open for use.
D and L Trail Closure
Please be advised that the D and L Trail has been closed for public use from Seven Tubs (Mile Marker 152.25) to Oliver Mills Crossing (Mile Marker 149.5) to accommodate construction.
Firewood and ADA Permits
All firewood, ADA, and other permit requests will be processed through the district office. Please email Pinchot State Forest for assistance.
Group Activities in Pinchot State Forest
Organized group activities are becoming increasingly popular within Pinchot State Forest. If you are looking to hold an organized or large group event on Department of Conservation and Natural Resources lands, you must get approval and obtain the appropriate authorization or agreement.
The Department’s Bureau of Forestry uses letters of authorization, special activities agreements, or commercial activities agreements (PDF) to evaluate and manage these large group activities on state forest land.
Any organized or group event occurring on state forest lands must be reviewed and approved through one of these means.
Letters of authorization are completed at the district office and may take up to 15 business days to approve. Special activity and commercial activity agreements require 90 days for internal legal review.
Requests should be made in advance of this 90-day period, prior to the scheduled event.
Restroom Closed at Mocanaqua Trailhead
The restroom at the Mocanaqua trailhead parking lot is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.
Areas Closed to Hunting
Seven Tubs Recreation Area and Manny Gordon Recreation Area are closed to hunting.
Moon Lake Recreation Area is closed to hunting but open for furtaking/trapping.
All other areas of the state forest are open to hunting, unless otherwise posted.
Stone Collecting Permits Suspended
After review, a decision has been made to suspend the issuing of stone collecting permits on Pinchot State Forest until the District Resource Management Plan is completed.
The reason for this suspension is to evaluate and determine if and where stone collection is permissible based on ecological, historical, and cultural reasons, and to complete the district forest resource management plan.
Don’t Move Firewood
To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances. Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer.
Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.