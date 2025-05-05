2025 Winter Closures

Effective Immediately the following areas will be closed and will remain so until further notice.

Gates:

Seven Tubs Gate

Pine Hill Vista Gate

Pavlick Road Gate

Roads:

Deerwood Drive at Moon Lake Recreation Area from group camping entrance to Pavlick road entrance, and all associated roads. Parking at last parking area (Pool Pavillion) 41.248789, -76.050947 Picnic Grove Parking, 41.252818, -76.051926 ADA Parking Area, 41.253882, -76.051215 Main Entrance Parking, 41.251717, -76.054789



Seven Tubs Recreation Area

The Seven Tubs Recreation Area (PDF) will be closed for extended periods on high use days due to parking capacity limitations.

Aside from the developed parking lot, there is no legal alternative for​ parking in the area​.

The area has experienced a substantial increase in visitor usage over the last several years. This has led to crowded parking areas, increased litter, noise, and other complaints.

In an effort to mitigate these issues, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources increased staff presence in the area.

Visitors are reminded of the area rules:

No parking along entrance road

No open fires, including charcoal grills

No organized picnicking

No biking or horseback riding on trails

Dogs must be on a leash

No diving or jumping off rocks or cliffs

No loud music

No camping

No hunting

Visitors are required to practice “carry in, carry out” for trash and dog waste.

Visitors are encouraged to find other recreation options if the parking area is​ full.

The Seven Tubs Recreation Area is closed to organized​​ picnicking to reduce the negative impacts from site compaction and litter. This decision was made to:

Protect the forest and geologic formations

Protect riparian buffers adjacent to Wheelbarrow Run and Laurel Run, both wild trout streams

Alternate picnic locations are available at the Manny Gordon Picnic Area and Moon Lake Recreation Area.

Moon Lake Boat Launch Open

The boat launch work at Moon Lake is complete and the facility is open for use.

D and L Trail Closure

Please be advised that the D and L Trail has been closed for public use from Seven Tubs (Mile Marker 152.25) to Oliver Mills Crossing (Mile Marker 149.5) to accommodate construction.

Firewood and ADA Permits

All firewood, ADA, and other permit requests will be processed through the district office. Please email Pinchot State Forest for assistance.

Group Activities in Pinchot State Forest

Organized group activities are becoming increasingly popular within Pinchot State Forest. If you are looking to hold an organized or large group event on Department of Conservation and Natural Resources ​lands, you must get approval and obtain the appropriate authorization or agreement.

The Department’s Bureau of Forestry uses letters of authorization, special activities agreements, or commercial activities agreements (PDF) to evaluate and manage these large group activities on state forest land.

Any organized or group event occurring on state forest lands must be reviewed and approved through one of these means.

Letters of authorization are completed at the district office and may take up to 15 business days to approve. Special activity and commercial activity agreements require 90 days for internal legal review.

Requests should be made in advance of this 90-day period, prior to the scheduled event.

Restroom Closed at Mocanaqua Trailhead

The restroom at the Mocanaqua trailhead parking lot is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.

Areas Closed to Hunting

Seven Tubs Recreation Area and Manny Gordon Recreation Area are closed to hunting.

Moon Lake Recreation Area is closed to hunting but open for furtaking/trapping.

All other areas of the state forest are open to hunting, unless otherwise posted.

Stone Collecting Permits Suspended

After review, a decision has been made to suspend the issuing of stone collecting permits on Pinchot State Forest until the District Resource Management Plan is completed.

The reason for this suspension is to evaluate and determine if and where stone collection is permissible based on ecological, historical, and cultural reasons, and to complete the district forest resource management plan.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances. Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer.

Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.​​​​​

