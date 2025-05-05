Dry Run and Brunnerdale Road Closures

December 24, 2025: Dry Run and Brunnerdale roads are closed due to icy and dangerous conditions.

The road will remain closed until conditions improve.

Fuelwood Permits

Remote fulfillment fuelwood permits can be accommodated by contacting the Loyalsock State Forest district office.

Relevant forms will be provided and electronically submitted via email.

Avoid Active Construction Zones

State forest visitors are reminded that it is unlawful and dangerous to enter active construction zones. Construction zones are clearly defined and public entry is prohibited.

General Road Closures

Unplanned road closures for maintenance activities and weather emergencies can occur throughout the year, so calling or emailing in advance of your visit to Loyalsock State Forest is always a good idea. Contact the Resource Management Center for updates at 570-946-4049.

Other road maintenance projects which don't require a road closure also occur throughout the year. For your safety and the safety of our workers, please observe and obey traffic signage.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer and spotted lanternfly. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.