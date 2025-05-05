Strip Road Closure

Strip Road in Adams Township, Cambria County, is closed to through traffic between Old Bedford Pike and Weigh Station Roads for infrastructure work.

This temporary closure begins on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, and will extend for up to two weeks.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in Gallitzin State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the Disease Management Area.



Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.



Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer. Cut or purchase your fir​ewood where you intend to burn it.