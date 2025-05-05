Current Trail Closures

Kennerdell Tract – Blunder Trail is closed to mountain bike and equestrian use between River Trail and Ridge Rail. Blunder Trail is open to foot traffic only.

Kennerdell Tract – Dennison Run Trail – At present, there is no bridge at a stream crossing on Dennison Run Trail between Overlook Trail and Goat Trail. Please use caution when hiking across the stream and be advised that in times of high water, the stream may be unpassable.

McKeever Center Construction

Please be advised that construction activities at the McKeever Center in Mercer County are ongoing.

Marked trails will remain open, but the area around the buildings is currently closed and will continue to be closed throughout the construction project.

Firewood Permits Available by Phone

It is preferred that firewood permits are obtained by phone at this time.

To prevent delays in processing, please call the Clear Creek Forest District office a week in advance at 814-226-1901.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in all, or portions of Bald Eagle State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the Disease Management Area.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not​​ transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.​​

