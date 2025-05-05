Accessible Facilities and Features
The Laurel Fields Day Use Area has a drivable public road through mountain laurel. Portions of the trail are wheelchair accessible.
Note: Porta-potty not ADA accessible.
Clear Creek State Forest offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities.
