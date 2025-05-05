Skip to agency navigation
    Clear Creek State Forest

    Accessibility

    Clear Creek State Forest offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    The Laurel Fields Day Use Area has a drivable public road through mountain laurel. Portions of the trail are wheelchair accessible. 

    Note: Porta-potty not ADA accessible.