​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ATV riders are offered the unique opportunity for long-distance travel by permit on:​

Designated state forest trails and roads

Designated local (township) roads

Designated PennDOT-administered roads

2025 Riding Season

The NRAT is currently closed.

The Northcentral Regional ATV Trail​​ operated during the 2025 summer riding season, which began on Friday, May 23, 2025, and ended on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Many miles of the NRAT are local township roads and PennDOT roads, which are governed by those corresponding authorities.

Where ATV/UTV riding is permitted on township and PennDOT roads, ATV/UTV riding is typically allowed outside the NRAT riding season in accordance with township and/or PennDOT designations.

Municipalities and PennDOT post signage along roads where ATV/UTV riding is a permitted activity.

To be sure that riding is allowed on municipal roads, please check with appropriate municipal offices before riding.

Thank You for Your Patronage in 2025!

We look forward to having you back in 2026. The NRAT season commences on Friday, May 22, 2026.

2025 Riding Area

The 2025 Northcentral Regional ATV Trail​​ area covers parts of Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, and Tioga counties.

For 2025​ riding area details, please see the:

Riders are encouraged to travel the preferred route, but are free to ride any trail or road in the area that is designated open to this use.

Responsibility falls on riders to plan their route and use only designated trails and roads, while avoiding those that are not open to ATV use.

ATV riding opportunities within this area are as follows:

400 miles of township roads

167 miles of state forest roads and trails

33 miles of PennDOT-administered roads

Riding Permit

Riding the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail requires the purchase of a yearly permit.

Please check back for 2026 permit information in April of 2026.

Please do not send applications to the Penn Nursery (Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center) address, as in prior years, as we are making changes to the application process for 2026.

Fees for 2025 riding season were:

$40.00 for Pennsylvania-registered ATVs

$60.00 for ATVs registered in another state

Permits are accompanied by a decal which must be visibly displayed upon the machine for which the permit is secured.