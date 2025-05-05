Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps

    Youth Summer Program

    Spend your summer outdoors making a difference! High school students can gain hands-on experience in conservation through this paid, six-week program in state parks and forests. Field leaders guide and mentor crews as they protect and improve Pennsylvania’s public lands.

     

    Check back soon for 2026 crew openings!

    Learn More About Field Leaders

    Youth Summer Program

    The Youth Summer Program is a chance for high-school-aged students to work, learn, and explore in state parks and forests across Pennsylvania!

    For six weeks, you’ll join a team tackling hands-on conservation projects — like building trails, protecting habitats, and improving park spaces. Plus, you’ll gain job experience, career exposure, and environmental knowledge along the way.

    • Paid summer job with lunch, personal protective equipment, and daily transportaton provided
    • Work with a small crew & awesome mentors
    • Make a real impact in Pennsylvania’s outdoors

    Program Dates

    June 7 - August 11, 2026

    Schedule

    Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

    Ages

    15-18 (at the start of the program)

    Pay

    $17.31 per hour

    Provided by Program

    • Lunch
    • Personal protective equipment (helmet, gloves, ear protection)
    • Daily transportation from a central meeting location within your city to the project site

    Summer Program Field Leaders

    Field leaders will mentor and guide high school crews as they take on real conservation projects over the summer. Start with two weeks of paid training, followed by six weeks with your crew!

    • Get paid while you lead a team in the great outdoors
    • Inspire the next generation of environmental stewards
    • Gain hands-on leadership experience while making a difference

    If you're ready to build your career, expand your network, and help protect Pennsylvania’s public lands, this is your chance!

    Program Dates

    June 7 - August 11, 2026

    (Paid training and travel required June 7-18)

    Schedule

    Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

    Ages

    21 or older

    Pay

    $19.37 per hour

    Provided by Program

    • Lunch
    • Personal protective equipment (helment, gloves, ear protection)
    • Daily transportation from a central meeting location within your city to the project site

    Minimum Qualifications

    • Must be age 21 or older
    • Valid driver’s license and ability to pass SCA Motor Vehicle Record check
    • Current CPR/First Aid certification
    • Experience working with youth or young adults
    • Local housing and reliable transportation
    • Ability to perform manual labor in all outdoor conditions
    • Availability for the full duration of the program
    • Successful completion of SCA Field Leader Training

    Crew Locations

    • Allentown
    • Altoona
    • Chambersburg
    • Erie
    • Greensburg
    • Harrisburg
    • Lancaster
    • Lock Haven
    • Meadville
    • Philadelphia
    • Pittsburgh
    • Reading
    • Ridgway
    • Scranton
    • Wellsboro
    • Wilkes-Barre
    • Williamsport
    • York