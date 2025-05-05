Youth Summer Program
The Youth Summer Program is a chance for high-school-aged students to work, learn, and explore in state parks and forests across Pennsylvania!
For six weeks, you’ll join a team tackling hands-on conservation projects — like building trails, protecting habitats, and improving park spaces. Plus, you’ll gain job experience, career exposure, and environmental knowledge along the way.
- Paid summer job with lunch, personal protective equipment, and daily transportaton provided
- Work with a small crew & awesome mentors
- Make a real impact in Pennsylvania’s outdoors
Program Dates
June 7 - August 11, 2026
Schedule
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Ages
15-18 (at the start of the program)
Pay
$17.31 per hour
Provided by Program
- Lunch
- Personal protective equipment (helmet, gloves, ear protection)
- Daily transportation from a central meeting location within your city to the project site
Summer Program Field Leaders
Field leaders will mentor and guide high school crews as they take on real conservation projects over the summer. Start with two weeks of paid training, followed by six weeks with your crew!
- Get paid while you lead a team in the great outdoors
- Inspire the next generation of environmental stewards
- Gain hands-on leadership experience while making a difference
If you're ready to build your career, expand your network, and help protect Pennsylvania’s public lands, this is your chance!
Program Dates
June 7 - August 11, 2026
(Paid training and travel required June 7-18)
Schedule
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Ages
21 or older
Pay
$19.37 per hour
Provided by Program
- Lunch
- Personal protective equipment (helment, gloves, ear protection)
- Daily transportation from a central meeting location within your city to the project site
Minimum Qualifications
- Must be age 21 or older
- Valid driver’s license and ability to pass SCA Motor Vehicle Record check
- Current CPR/First Aid certification
- Experience working with youth or young adults
- Local housing and reliable transportation
- Ability to perform manual labor in all outdoor conditions
- Availability for the full duration of the program
- Successful completion of SCA Field Leader Training
-
Allentown
-
Altoona
-
Chambersburg
-
Erie
-
Greensburg
-
Harrisburg
-
Lancaster
-
Lock Haven
-
Meadville
-
Philadelphia
-
Pittsburgh
-
Reading
-
Ridgway
-
Scranton
-
Wellsboro
-
Wilkes-Barre
-
Williamsport
-
York