The nine-month Young Adult Program is your chance to train for careers in state parks and forests while making a difference.

Work in crews of up to five members on a variety of conservation projects like trail maintenance, planting, invasive species control, and infrastructure improvements.

Get paid while gaining certifications, networking opportunities, and career training.

Develop skills in conservation, leadership, and environmental stewardship.

The PA Outdoor Corps are committed to equitable access to green jobs—applicants from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply!