    Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps

    Young Adult Program

    Gain hands-on conservation experience and professional skills through the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Young Adult Program — a nine-month opportunity to work alongside DCNR staff on real projects in state parks and forests while building your career in the outdoors.

    The nine-month Young Adult Program is your chance to train for careers in state parks and forests while making a difference.

    • Work in crews of up to five members on a variety of conservation projects like trail maintenance, planting, invasive species control, and infrastructure improvements.
    • Get paid while gaining certifications, networking opportunities, and career training.
    • Develop skills in conservation, leadership, and environmental stewardship.

    The PA Outdoor Corps are committed to equitable access to green jobs—applicants from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply!

    2026 Program Details

    Program Dates

    March 16 – November 25, 2026

    Schedule

    Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    Thursday 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

    Pay

    $17.31 per hour

    Benefits

    • Paid time off
    • Paid holidays
    • Optional employee-sponsored benefits and professional training opportunities

    Minimum Qualifications

    • Age 18-25 at the start of the program.
    • Ability to conduct manual work in all outdoor conditions, including hiking up to four miles daily, regularly lifting up to 40 pounds, and swinging hand tools for 6+ hours per day.
    • Ability to spend up to a week away from home for training and overnight work periods (hitches).
    • Ability to work effectively with other team members to achieve goals and contribute to team success.
    • Ability to work collaboratively with a team of peers.
    • Must be able to model safe and professional behavior at all times, including wearing all appropriate personal protective equipment.
    • Must be a resident of Pennsylvania.
    • Must have housing in or near the program city and reliable transportation to the daily meeting location.
    • Participants over age 21 driving SCA vehicles must have a clean driving record.

    Crew Locations

    Map of Pennsylvania highlighting locations of Young Adult Crews for the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps.