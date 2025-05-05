Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps

    State College Summer Crew

    Spend your summer outdoors making a difference! College students in State College can gain hands-on experience in conservation through this paid, six-week program in state parks and forests. Field leaders guide and mentor crews as they protect and improve Pennsylvania’s public lands.

    Apply Now

    Summer Crew Members

    The Summer 2026 State College Crew is a specialty young adult crew that provides an opportunity for college students to gain practical hands-on field experience while working on public lands in Pennsylvania.

    The State College Crew is open to young adults ages 18-25 who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university. This crew consists of five members and a project leader.  The State College Crew will complete conservation and infrastructure projects at state parks in the region. Members will also participate in education and training activities related to resource management, environmental education, and recreation.

    Program Dates

    June 29 – August 7, 2026

    Schedule

    Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

    Pay

    $17.31 per hour

    Provided by Program

    • Lunch
    • Personal protective equipment (helmet, gloves, ear protection)
    • Daily transportation from a central meeting location within your city to the project site

    Minimum Qualifications

    • Ages 18-25 at the start of the program.
    • Must be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.
    • Must be a resident of Pennsylvania.
    • Able to conduct physically demanding work in all outdoor conditions. Including:
      • The ability to hike up to 4 miles per day.
      • Regularly lift/carry up to 40 pounds.
      • Swing hand tools such as shovels, pick mattocks, and McLeods for 6+ hours per day.
    • Able to work effectively with other team members to achieve goals and contribute to team success. 
    • Must be able to model safe and professional behavior at all times including wearing all appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
    • Must have housing in or near State College (45 minutes or less drive to meeting location).
    • Must have reliable transportation to and from crew meeting location.

    Preferred Qualifications 

    • An interest in conservation careers, trade skills, or a related field is highly encouraged.
    • Individuals over 21 with a clean driving record will be required to drive an SCA vehicle at times during the field season.