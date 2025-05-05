State College Summer Crew

The Summer 2026 State College Crew is a specialty young adult crew that provides an opportunity for college students to gain practical hands-on field experience while working on public lands in Pennsylvania.

The State College Crew is open to young adults ages 18-25 who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university. This crew consists of five members and a project leader. The State College Crew will complete conservation and infrastructure projects at state parks in the region. Members will also participate in education and training activities related to resource management, environmental education, and recreation.