    Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps

    Cultural Resources Crew

    The Cultural Resource Crew is a specialty young adult crew that provides aspiring archaeologists and preservationists with the professional skills necessary to build successful careers in land and cultural resource management.

    Apply Now

    The Cultural Resource Crew is your chance to gain real-world experience in cultural and land resource management while working in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.

    Projects may include:

    • Archaeological surveys
    • Above-ground historic resource surveys
    • Resource inventory
    • Resource/site assessment
    • Historic preservation work

    Work alongside a small, dedicated team under expert guidance. This is a nine-month paid opportunity that includes paid time off, paid holidays, and more!

    2026 Program Details

    Program Dates

    March 16 – November 25, 2026

    Schedule

    Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    Thursday 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

    Pay

    $17.31 per hour

    Locations

    Statewide

    Minimum Qualifications

    • Candidates must be 25 years old or younger at the start of the program.
    • Ability to effectively live and work with other team members to achieve goals and contribute to team success.
    • Must have reliable transportation to and from hitch locations.
    • Must be a resident of Pennsylvania.
    • An interest in Anthropology, Archaeology, History, Architectural History, Historic Preservation or a related field.

    Preferred Qualifications

    • A degree (BA or BS) in Anthropology, Archaeology, History, Architectural History, Historic Preservation or a related field.
    • A strong background in cultural resources management and/or Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).
    • Experience in field and laboratory settings.
    • Experience writing for technical publications and public outreach.
    • Experience in curation of archaeological or archival materials.