Cultural Resources Crew

The Cultural Resource Crew is your chance to gain real-world experience in cultural and land resource management while working in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.
Projects may include:
- Archaeological surveys
- Above-ground historic resource surveys
- Resource inventory
- Resource/site assessment
- Historic preservation work
Work alongside a small, dedicated team under expert guidance. This is a nine-month paid opportunity that includes paid time off, paid holidays, and more!
2026 Program Details
Program Dates
March 16 – November 25, 2026
Schedule
Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Pay
$17.31 per hour
Locations
Statewide
Minimum Qualifications
- Candidates must be 25 years old or younger at the start of the program.
- Ability to effectively live and work with other team members to achieve goals and contribute to team success.
- Must have reliable transportation to and from hitch locations.
- Must be a resident of Pennsylvania.
- An interest in Anthropology, Archaeology, History, Architectural History, Historic Preservation or a related field.
Preferred Qualifications
- A degree (BA or BS) in Anthropology, Archaeology, History, Architectural History, Historic Preservation or a related field.
- A strong background in cultural resources management and/or Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).
- Experience in field and laboratory settings.
- Experience writing for technical publications and public outreach.
- Experience in curation of archaeological or archival materials.