ASL Inclusion Crew
The ASL Inclusion Crew engages those who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in meaningful conservation projects.
- Work on trail maintenance, habitat restoration & more
- Connect with nature and build new skills
- Go on a camping trip! (All gear, food & transportation provided)
This paid opportunity is offered in partnership with CorpsTHAT and the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to create a welcoming, ASL-inclusive space.
Program Dates
- First Session*: June 30 - July 16, 2026
- Second Session*: July 20 - August 7, 2026
Schedule
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Ages
15-18 (at the start of the program)
Pay
$17.31 per hour
Locations
- Pittsburgh: This crew will be a residential crew lodged at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
- Philadelphia: This crew will commute daily from their homes to a central meeting location within the city and transportation is provided from the meeting location to the project site.
* The first and final days of each session for the Pittsburgh location are dedicated for travel to and from the lodging site in Pittsburgh. Students are welcome to apply for a single session or opt to participate in the full six-week experience. There will be a program break July 17-19 for all crew members and leaders. Transportation assistance will be available to and from Pittsburgh for each session.
ASL Inclusion Crew Field Leaders
Field leaders who are deaf or hard-of-hearing will mentor and guide the ASL summer crews as they take on real conservation projects over the summer. Start with two weeks of paid training, followed by six weeks with your crews!
- Get paid while you lead a team in the great outdoors
- Inspire the next generation of environmental stewards
- Gain hands-on leadership experience while making a difference
If you're ready to build your career, expand your network, and help protect Pennsylvania’s public lands, this is your chance!
Program Dates
June 7 - August 11, 2026
(Paid training and travel required June 7-18)
Schedule
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Ages
21 or older
Pay
$19.37 per hour
Locations
- Pittsburgh: This crew will be a residential crew lodged at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
- Philadelphia: This crew will commute daily from their homes to a central meeting location within the city and transportation is provided from the meeting location to the project site.