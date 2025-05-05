Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps

    American Sign Language Inclusion Crews

    The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps American Sign Language (ASL) Inclusion Crews engage those who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in meaningful conservation projects. The program is offered in partnership with CorpsTHAT and the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. The experience will also include a camping excursion! All transportation, camping materials and food will be provided.

     

    Check back soon for 2026 crew openings!

    Learn More About Field Leaders

    ASL Inclusion Crew

    The ASL Inclusion Crew engages those who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in meaningful conservation projects.

    • Work on trail maintenance, habitat restoration & more
    • Connect with nature and build new skills
    • Go on a camping trip! (All gear, food & transportation provided)

    This paid opportunity is offered in partnership with CorpsTHAT and the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to create a welcoming, ASL-inclusive space.

    Program Dates

    • First Session*: June 30 - July 16, 2026
    • Second Session*: July 20 - August 7, 2026

    Schedule

    Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

    Ages

    15-18 (at the start of the program)

    Pay

    $17.31 per hour

    Locations

    • Pittsburgh: This crew will be a residential crew lodged at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
    • Philadelphia: This crew will commute daily from their homes to a central meeting location within the city and transportation is provided from the meeting location to the project site.

    * The first and final days of each session for the Pittsburgh location are dedicated for travel to and from the lodging site in Pittsburgh. Students are welcome to apply for a single session or opt to participate in the full six-week experience. There will be a program break July 17-19 for all crew members and leaders. Transportation assistance will be available to and from Pittsburgh for each session.

    ASL Inclusion Crew Field Leaders

    Field leaders who are deaf or hard-of-hearing will mentor and guide the ASL summer crews as they take on real conservation projects over the summer. Start with two weeks of paid training, followed by six weeks with your crews!

    • Get paid while you lead a team in the great outdoors
    • Inspire the next generation of environmental stewards
    • Gain hands-on leadership experience while making a difference

    If you're ready to build your career, expand your network, and help protect Pennsylvania’s public lands, this is your chance!

    Program Dates

    June 7 - August 11, 2026

    (Paid training and travel required June 7-18)

    Schedule

    Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

    Ages

    21 or older

    Pay

    $19.37 per hour

    Locations

    • Pittsburgh: This crew will be a residential crew lodged at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
    • Philadelphia: This crew will commute daily from their homes to a central meeting location within the city and transportation is provided from the meeting location to the project site.