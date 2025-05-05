Skip to agency navigation
    ​Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee

    The Snowmobile/ATV Law established a 17-member advisory committee that advises DCNR on matters concerning the implementation of the law, including:

    • Existing and proposed regulations
    • Standards, policies, and practices
    • Use and operation of snowmobiles and ATVs on public land
    • Acquisition, construction development, and maintenance of trails
    • Enforcement
    • Allocation of fees collected by the department as outlined in the Snowmobile/ATV Law

    A board of directors works with committee members to establish priority issues for the ATV and snowmobile communities.