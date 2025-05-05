​Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee

The Snowmobile/ATV Law established a 17-member advisory committee that advises DCNR on matters concerning the implementation of the law, including:

Existing and proposed regulations

Standards, policies, and practices



Use and operation of snowmobiles and ATVs on public land

Acquisition, construction development, and maintenance of trails

Enforcement



Allocation of fees collected by the department as outlined in the Snowmobile/ATV Law

A board of directors works with committee members to establish priority issues for the ATV and snowmobile communities.