Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee
The Snowmobile/ATV Law established a 17-member advisory committee that advises DCNR on matters concerning the implementation of the law, including:
- Existing and proposed regulations
- Standards, policies, and practices
- Use and operation of snowmobiles and ATVs on public land
- Acquisition, construction development, and maintenance of trails
- Enforcement
- Allocation of fees collected by the department as outlined in the Snowmobile/ATV Law
A board of directors works with committee members to establish priority issues for the ATV and snowmobile communities.
Additional Resources
Upcoming Meetings
Monday, December 8, 2025 10:00AM-12:30PM
Snowmobile ATV Advisory Committee | Join Virtual Meeting | Microsoft Teams
All Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee meetings, unless otherwise noted, are open to the public and held in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson Building in Harrisburg, along with a virtual attendance option.
Meeting Minutes
- Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes - May 21, 2024 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes - May 10, 2023 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes - November 21, 2022 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes - June 1, 2022 (PDF)
Audit Reports
Statements of Revenue, Expenditures, and Changes
- Snowmobile and ATV Management Fund -- June 30, 2024 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Management Fund -- June 30, 2023 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Management Fund -- June 30, 2022 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Management Fund -- June 30, 2021 (PDF)