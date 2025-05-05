Council Mission
The powers and the duties of the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council (CNRAC) will be carried out as legislatively mandated in Section 315(d), Act 18 of 1995.
Drawing upon the diversity of experiences and perspectives of its appointed citizen members, the council will provide to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to the Governor, to the General Assembly, and to the public, advice regarding the conservation and stewardship of the Commonwealth’s natural resources.
Council Vision
To be the foremost source of quality advice to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on sustaining the natural environment for all Pennsylvanians to enjoy and appreciate.
Council Members
Governor’s Appointments
Senate Appointments
House Appointments
Vacancy
Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council Officers
Chairperson -- Silas Chamberlin
First Vice Chairperson -- Meredith Graham
Secretary -- Rocco Ali
Advisor -- Nicole Faraguna
2025 Meeting Dates
Wednesday, November 19
All Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council meetings, unless otherwise noted, are open to the public and held in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101, along with a virtual attendance option.
Meeting Minutes
September 24, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)
September 24, 2025 Meeting Video
July 28, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)
May 28, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)
March 26, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)
January 22, 2025 Meeting Video
January 22, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)
November 20, 2024 Meeting Agenda (PDF)
September 25, 2024 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Webinars
CNRAC Convesations -- The Power of People
CNRAC Conversations -- Infrastructure and Maintenance Needs in PA State Parks and Forests
Below and Above -- Storing Carbon in the Pennsylvania Landscape -- Part Two
Below and Above -- Storing Carbon in the Pennsylvania Landscape -- Part One
CNRAC Conversations -- Economics and the Outdoors
CNRAC Conversations -- Economics and the Outdoors Part Two
CNRAC Conversations -- Equity in the Outdoors
Annual Reports
Statements and Reports
ATV Regional Connector Pilot Project (PDF)
Comments on Duke Low MOA Draft Final Environmental Assessment (2023) (PDF)
Transition Statement to the Governor Regarding the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (PDF)
2022 - 2023 DCNR Budget Needs Letter (PDF)
Duke MOA Request for Public Involvement (PDF)
American Rescue Plan Funds (PDF)
Update to Motorized Report (PDF)
- Original Motorized Report (PDF)
- Recommendation Summary (PDF)
- ATV Trail Development and Management Policy (PDF)
- PA’s Recreational Use of Land and Waters Act (PDF)
Marsh Creek State Park Pipeline Spill Letter (PDF)
COVID-Relief Stimulus Package Congressional Letter (PDF)
Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Registration Legislation Letter (PDF)
Bylaws
CNRAC Rules of Procedure (PDF)
Contact the Council
To submit a comment or question to the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council, or to subscribe to the council’s periodic e-newsletter, please use the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council Contact Us Form.