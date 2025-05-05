Skip to agency navigation
    ​​Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council

    The council seeks to be the foremost source of quality advice to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on sustaining the natural environment for all Pennsylvanians to enjoy and appreciate.

    Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council logo. Features the text "CNRAC" and a red leaf.

    Coun​cil Missio​n

    The powers ​and the duties of the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council (CNRAC) will be carried out as legislatively mandated in Section 315(d), Act 18 of 1995.

    Drawing upon the diversity of experiences and perspectives of its appointed citizen members, the council will provide to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to the Governor, to the General Assembly, and to the public, advice regarding the conservation and stewardship of the Commonwealth’s natural resources.

    Council Vision

    To be the foremost source of quality advice to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on sustaining the natural environment for all Pennsylvanians to enjoy and appreciate.

    Council Members

    Governor’s Appointments

    Silas Chamberlin stands outdoors smiling next to water in blue shirt and jacket Silas Chamberlin, Ph.D. (Chair) -- York, Pennsylvania; B.A. History, Temple University; M.A. History and Ph.D. Environmental History, Lehigh University; Vice President of Economic and Community Development of the York County Economic Alliance; term expires January 2026.
    Meredith Graham smiles wearing a white and black striped top Meredith Odato Graham (Vice-Chair) -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; B.S. Natural Resources, Cornell University; J.D. University of Pittsburgh School of Law; Environmental Lawyer and Community Volunteer; term expires January 2028.
    Sierra Fogal smiles wearing black shirt Sierra Fogal -- Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania; Owner, Pocono Whitewater; Owner, Pocono Biking; Owner, Skirmish Paintball. Secretary, D&L National Heritage Corridor. B.A. Syracuse University; term expires January 2027.
    Geralyn Singer smiles wearing gray sweater Geralyn Umstead-Singer -- Hershey, Pennsylvania; B.A. in Communications, Lycoming College; Certification Elementary Education, Wilson College; Community Volunteer and Family Caregiver; term expires January 2027.
    Jerry Walls smiles wearing suit and tie Jerry Walls -- Montoursville, Pennsylvania; B.A. Western Maryland College; Master of Urban Planning, Wayne State University; Executive Director of the Lycoming County Planning Commission (retired); term expires January 2028.
    Deborah Pontzer poses for a headshot photo. Deborah Pontzer -- Ridgway, Pennsylvania; President, Grow Rural PA; B.A., Mount Holyoke College and M.B.A., Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona State University); term expires January 2028.

    Senate Appointments

    Rocco Ali smiles wearing blue and white checkered shirt and red jacket with American flag pin on lapel Rocco S. Ali (Secretary) -- North Apollo, Pennsylvania; B.S. Biology and Chemistry, Geneva College; M.S. Orthopedics and Neurology, University of Pittsburgh; Physical Therapist and Clinical Supervisor, Nova Care Outpatient Rehabilitation; term expires January 2026.
    Bob Kirchner smiles wearing blue shirt and jacket Robert E. Kirchner -- St. Marys, Pennsylvania; B.S. Health & Physical Education, Slippery Rock University of PA; Owner, WhyNotSafety, LLC; Board Member - West Creek Recreational Trail Association; term expires January 2026.
    Marcus Shoffner stands outdoors for a portrait wearing a thick winter coat. A city skyline is in the distance. Marcus Shoffner -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; B.A., Western Carolina University; President and CEO, The Outdoor Inclusion Coalition; term expires January 2026.
    Janet Sweeny smiles wearing cream colored sweater Janet L. Sweeney -- Luzerne, Pennsylvania; B.A in Sociology, State University of New York; M.S. Science in Planning and Regional Development, University of Arizona; Director, Pennsylvania Environmental Council; term expires January 2026.​
    Thad Taylor smiles outdoors in front of tree wearing red plaid shirt and green vest Thad T​aylor -- ​Coudersport, Pennsylvania; B.S. in Forest Science, Penn State University; MBA, Texas A&M; Director of Corporate Strategy, FORECON, Inc; term expires January 2027.
    Ephraim Zimmerman smiles wearing jacket and tie Ephraim Zimmerman​ -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; B.S. Wildlife Biology, Colorado State University; MS, Forest Ecology, University of Michigan; Natural Heritage Program Science Director, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy; term expires January 2026.

    House Appointments

    Ken Kane smiles outdoors in front of tree wearing a suit and tie Ken Kane -- Kane, Pennsylvania; Owner, Generations Forestry; Researcher, Penn State Department of Land and Water Resources; B.S. Forestry, Penn State University; term expires January 2027.
    Gary Kribbs smiles wearing blue shirt Gary M. B. Kribbs -- Havertown, Pennsylvania; B.A. Geology, University of Toledo; M.S. Geology, University of Toledo; President, AEON Geoscience, Inc.; term expires January 2026.
    Jennifer Raymond smiles outdoors wearing a helmet and harness for a zip line Jennifer Raymond -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Scholarship and Recruitment Manager, Philadelphia Outward Bound School; term expires January 2027.
    CNRAC Member Tonya Brown Tonya Brown -- Granthan, Pennsylvania. B.S. Community Recreation, Messiah University; M.A., Public Administration; Certified Parks and Recreational Professional, Certified Playground Safety Inspector, Certified Aquatics Facility Operations. Term expires January 2028.
    CNRAC Member Elaine Schaefer Elaine Schaefer – Pottstown, PA. Executive Director, Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area. J.D., William and Mary Law School; B.S. Political Science and Government, Boston College. Term expires January 2028.

    Vacancy

    Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Official Portrait of DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn wearing a blue suit in front of American and Pennsylvania flags Cindy Adams Dunn -- Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; B.S. Biology, Shippensburg University; M.S. Biology, Shippensburg University.

    Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council​ Officers

    Chairperson -- Silas Chamberlin

    First Vice Chairperson -- Meredith Graham

    Secretary -- Rocco Ali

    ​Advisor -- Nicole Faraguna

    2025 Meeting Dates​

    Wednesday, November 19

    All Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council​ meetings, unless otherwise noted, are open to the public and held in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101​, along with a virtual attendance option.

    Meeting Minutes

    September 24, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    September 24, 2025 Meeting Video

    July 28, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    July 28, 2025 Meeting Video

    May 28, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    May 28, 2025 Meeting Video

    March 26, 2025 Meeting Video

    March 26, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    January 22, 2025 Meeting Video

    January 22, 2025 Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    November 20, 2024 Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    September 25, 2024 Meeting Minutes (PDF)

    July 24, 2024 Meeting Video

    Webinars

    CNRAC Convesations -- The Power of People

    CNRAC Conversations -- Infrastructure and Maintenance Needs in PA State Parks and Forests

    Below and Above -- Storing Carbon in the Pennsylvania Landscape -- Part Two

    Below and Above -- Storing Carbon in the Pennsylvania Landscape -- Part One

    CNRAC Conversations -- Economics and the Outdoors

    CNRAC Conversations -- Economics and the Outdoors Part Two

    CNRAC Conversations -- Equity in the Outdoors

    Annual Reports

    2023 - 2024 (PDF)

    2022 - 2023 (PDF)

    2021 - 2022 (PDF)

    2020 - 2021 (PDF)

    2019 - 2020 (PDF)

    Statements and Reports

    DCNR Trails Plan Comments

    ATV Regional Connector Pilot Project (PDF)

    Comments on Duke Low MOA Draft Final Environmental Assessment (2023) (PDF)

    Transition Statement to the Governor Regarding the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (PDF)

    2022 - 2023 DCNR Budget Needs Letter (PDF)

    Duke MOA Request for Public Involvement (PDF)

    American Rescue Plan Funds (PDF)

    Science Standards (PDF)

    Update to Motorized Report (PDF)

    - Original Motorized Report (PDF)

    - Recommendation Summary (PDF)

    - ATV Trail Development and Management Policy (PDF)

    - PA’s Recreational Use of Land and Waters Act (PDF)

    Marsh Creek State Park Pipeline Spill Letter (PDF)

    COVID-Relief Stimulus Package Congressional Letter (PDF)

    Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Registration Legislation Letter (PDF)

    Bylaws

    CNRAC Rules of Procedure (PDF)

    Contact the Council

    To submit a comment or question to the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council​, or to subscribe to the council’s periodic e-newsletter, please use the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council Contact Us F​orm.​​​​​​​​​

    Click here to apply to serve on the council.