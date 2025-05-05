Coun​cil Missio​n

The powers ​and the duties of the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council (CNRAC) will be carried out as legislatively mandated in Section 315(d), Act 18 of 1995.

Drawing upon the diversity of experiences and perspectives of its appointed citizen members, the council will provide to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to the Governor, to the General Assembly, and to the public, advice regarding the conservation and stewardship of the Commonwealth’s natural resources.

Council Vision

To be the foremost source of quality advice to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on sustaining the natural environment for all Pennsylvanians to enjoy and appreciate.