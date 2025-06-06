Harrisburg, PA – As summer kicks off, camping is booming in state parks and forests across Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reports an overall 10 percent jump in campsite reservations — up 60 percent in some areas — compared to this time last year with more than 5,400 additional bookings, reflecting strong demand for outdoor recreation statewide.

While DCNR has seen rising interest in camping, particularly near federally managed sites where campgrounds have closed, the department’s addition of 149 new full-service campsites since June 2024 was driven by strategic infrastructure investments to improve the camping experience and expand access across the Commonwealth.

To encourage more residents and visitors to explore Pennsylvania’s natural beauty, DCNR also launched the “Still Open. Still Awesome.” initiative, reinforcing the Commonwealth’s commitment to accessible and affordable outdoor experiences while the federal government shutters some of its campsites.

Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests offer free, year-round recreation with no entrance fees. With more than 7,100 campsites — including tent sites, modern cabins, and yurts — there’s an option for every level of camper, and many state parks also welcome pets.

“Camping is more popular than ever in Pennsylvania, and we’re working hard to meet that demand,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “These new full-service sites help us better serve today’s campers and expand access to high-quality outdoor experiences across the state.”

State Parks Step Up as Federal Sites Close

The closure of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds at Raystown Lake has driven more campers to state parks. From March through May 2025, parks within a one-hour drive of Raystown saw a 33 percent increase in reservations compared to the same period last year. Nearby Trough Creek State Park alone saw a more than 60 percent spike in bookings.

Similarly, state parks near Cowanesque Lake experienced an 18 percent increase in reservations within a one-hour radius, and a 21 percent increase within 90 minutes — reinforcing the growing demand for reliable, well-maintained campgrounds.

New Full-Service Campsites Across Four Parks

Since June 2024, DCNR has added full-service hookup sites — which include electric, water, and sewer — at the following parks:

Pymatuning State Park : 89 sites

: 89 sites Bald Eagle State Park : 20 sites

: 20 sites Lackawanna State Park : 20 sites

: 20 sites Ohiopyle State Park: 20 sites

Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities since day one. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

Plan Your Great American Getaway

With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Campsites and lodging at state parks can be reserved online at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Many state parks have weekday availability and offer lower rates during non-peak times. DCNR relaunched its gift certificate program, available online and at park offices, which can be used for lodging reservations, pavilion rentals, and state-operated retail purchases.

Public lands offer a wide range of outdoor activities spanning from ATV riding to whitewater boating. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about what to do at state parks and where to go on public lands, including local parks and for scenic views. DCNR encourages Pennsylvanians to check its Calendar of Events for seasonal programming happening across the state.

As DCNR marks its 30th anniversary in 2025, the Shapiro Administration remains focused on delivering safe, welcoming, and well-maintained public lands for all. Whether you're exploring a scenic overlook, casting a line into a quiet lake, or spending the night in a state park — Pennsylvania’s parks and forests are ready for your next adventure.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks, events, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

# # #