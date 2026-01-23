Shapiro-Davis Administration Invests $500,000 to Support Trail Project in Easton

Easton, PA – Today, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced a $500,000 investment toward the acquisition of approximately 17.57 acres in Easton and West Easton Borough, Northampton County, for development of the Easton Highline. After a federal grant for this project was rescinded, the Shapiro-Davis Administration stepped up to ensure this critical revitalization work continues, reaffirming Pennsylvania’s commitment to investments that directly benefit communities and residents.

The grant is part of a nearly $82 million investment in more than 295 recreation and conservation projects across Pennsylvania – a significant statewide effort to create new recreational opportunities, expand outdoor access, protect natural resources, and strengthen local communities.

“Easton’s Highline will be a boost for the city and the entire region. The Shapiro-Davis Administration is proud to work alongside the Trust for Public Land and local leaders to make this project happen,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “We see the vision, and today we’re delivering the funding to execute it. While the Trump Administration walked away from its commitments to this community, Governor Shapiro and I will never leave any community behind. Even amid chaos and confusion from Washington, we’re getting things done for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Easton, the Greater Easton Development Partnership, and Trust for Public Land are working together to transform a long-dormant rail corridor into the Easton Highline, a public greenway including two miles of trail to reconnect the city’s growing downtown business and residential areas with nearby natural spaces, supporting safe walking, biking, and running.

The project is located within the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor and is part of the Lehigh Valley Greenways Conservation Landscape, connecting it to broader regional conservation and recreation efforts.

Funding will help acquire five parcels along the former railroad corridor to create Easton’s third largest park, offering elevated views of downtown and the Lehigh and Delaware rivers. The project also will connect downtown to the Two Rivers Trail Network via the West Easton Bike Path, with future links planned to the 165-mile D&L Trail and the proposed Morris Canal Greenway in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

"Investing in outdoor recreation is investing in Pennsylvania’s future,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “The Easton Highline will connect neighborhoods to trails and green space, create safe routes for walking and biking, and transform an unused rail corridor into a destination that strengthens community life and local businesses.”

The park will especially benefit neighborhoods with limited access to green space while conserving more than 17 acres of woodland, which helps control erosion, store carbon, and improve water quality. As a destination, the Highline will also bolster tourism, increase foot traffic for local businesses, and strengthen Easton’s long-term resilience through conservation and thoughtful reuse of existing infrastructure.

“This is a great project that is both a trail connection and a park. It connects us to trails, which will let our residents and visitors bike or walk to or from the City for work or recreation,” said Easton Mayor Sal Panto, Jr. “When it’s purchased, it will also immediately become the City’s third largest park. Repurposing the unused bridge will create a destination unlike anything else in the region, with great views of the Downtown and the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers.”

Additional Northampton County Grant Awards

Administered through DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), these grants will help communities in 58 counties improve parks and playgrounds, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and strengthen local economies through outdoor recreation. Visit DCNR’s website for a complete list of C2P2 grants awarded by county. Below are grants awarded in Northampton County:

Bethlehem City was awarded $250,000 to develop the South Bethlehem Greenway, including construction of 0.10 miles of trail from New Street to Third Street, an amphitheater, rain garden, and lighting, along with ADA access, landscaping, and other site improvements.

Hellertown Borough was awarded $280,000 for further development of Tumminello Park, including construction of a pedestrian bridge and walkways, ADA access, landscaping, and related improvements.

Nazareth Borough was awarded $350,000 toward the acquisition of approximately 41 acres in Nazareth Borough and Upper Nazareth Township for passive recreation and open space.

Wildlands Conservancy, Inc. was awarded $120,300 for restoration of the Black River in Lower Saucon Township, including dam removal, streambank stabilization, installation of a riparian forest buffer, landscaping, and other site improvements

Wind Gap Borough was awarded $250,000 for rehabilitation of Wind Gap Park, including construction of a pavilion, installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, and other site improvements.

Applications Now Open for Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants

Communities and non-profit organizations across Pennsylvania are invited to apply for the latest round of DCNR’s C2P2 grants. In response to public feedback, the application deadline has been extended through April 30 at 4:00 PM, giving applicants more time to develop stronger proposals and advance projects at the local level.

Applications are accepted only through DCNR’s Grants Customer Service Portal. A tutorial video on DCNR’s YouTube channel walks applicants through requirements and navigation. DCNR staff are available to assist with questions, site visits, and guidance on preparing competitive applications. Applicants are encouraged to contact their regional advisor before starting a proposal.

C2P2 funding comes from multiple state and federal sources, including: Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund; Environmental Stewardship Fund; Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program; Keystone Tree Fund; Land and Water Conservation Fund; and Recreational Trails Program.

For more information, including how to apply, visit DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program webpage.

Photos and video from the event can be found on PAcast.com.

# # #