Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration is inviting local governments, nonprofits, and community groups to take part in a free virtual grant workshop hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Thursday, November 6, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The workshop will help applicants prepare competitive proposals for DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) – which provides state funding to develop parks, build trails, protect open space, and enhance outdoor recreation across Pennsylvania.

The 2026 grant round opens January 12 and closes April 30, 2026, and anyone interested in applying is encouraged to attend.

“This workshop is a great opportunity for communities to learn how to bring their recreation and conservation ideas to life,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We want to make the process as clear, accessible, and achievable as possible for every municipality, nonprofit, and watershed group ready to invest in Pennsylvania’s outdoors.”

The session will cover who can apply, what types of projects can be funded, and how to make applications stand out. Participants will also have a chance to connect directly with DCNR grant managers and regional advisers during a live Q&A.

The workshop will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams Town Hall – no software download is required. A recording will be available afterward on the DCNR YouTube channel.

The C2P2 program funds a wide range of projects, including:

Planning, construction, and renovation of community parks, playgrounds, and pools

Land acquisition and conservation

Non-motorized and motorized trail development

River access and watershed restoration

Community and urban forestry initiatives

Statewide and regional partnerships

A general session for all applicants will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by breakout sessions focused on specific project types.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required at events.dcnr.pa.gov. To register, select November 6 from the calendar and choose “Statewide Annual Virtual Grant Workshop.”

DCNR C2P2 Grants Fuel Economic Growth Through Outdoor Recreation Initiatives

DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation provides grants to support outdoor recreation and conservation projects. The bureau has funded projects in every Pennsylvania county.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

In 2024, the DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation funded more than 307 projects totaling $79 million across the Commonwealth to support local parks, playgrounds, trails, nature preserves, boat launches, pools, ballfields, and more.

Since 1995, DCNR has invested $1.2 billion in 8,800 outdoor-related projects across Pennsylvania, reinforcing a statewide strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation. DCNR recently unveiled a new statewide Outdoor Recreation Plan and celebrated the second annual Outdoors for All Day in Lancaster.

Grant funding comes from a mix of state and federal sources such as the state Environmental Stewardship Fund and the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund; as well as the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

For more information on DCNR grants, please contact one of the Bureau of Recreation and Conservation’s regional office staff. Bureau staff can meet with community leaders and stakeholders to discuss projects and explore potential funding sources.

