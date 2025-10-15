Harrisburg, PA – The nomination period for the 2026 Pennsylvania River of the Year is open, giving organizations across the Commonwealth the opportunity to nominate their favorite waterway for special designation and celebration in 2026.

“Every year, the River of the Year competition shines a spotlight on one of Pennsylvania’s amazing waterways and I am excited for the 2026 competition,” said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Our rivers and streams are critical to supporting Pennsylvania’s growing $19 billion outdoor recreation economy. They also hold tremendous environmental value as sources of drinking water, for wildlife habitat, and bringing people together in communities across the state. I am really looking forward to this year’s competition and can’t wait to see which river the public chooses as the 2026 River of the Year.”

The nomination period is open through Friday, November 21, at 5:00 PM. Selected nominations will be voted on by the public beginning in late November. For more information about the River of the Year program, visit the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers’ (POWR) website. To nominate a river or waterway, visit the Grants and Awards webpage and scroll down to “Apply.”

"POWR is thrilled to announce the opening of the nomination period for the 2026 Pennsylvania River of the Year! This highly anticipated program shines a spotlight on the Commonwealth’s treasured waterways," said POWR representative Janet Sweeney. "We look forward to another opportunity for Pennsylvanians to support their favorite rivers in a friendly competition across the state."

Once a river is selected, the local host will organize a year-long series of events and activities to celebrate the river, including the popular River of the Year Sojourn. The nominating organization of the winning river will receive a $15,000 grant to help fund the River of the Year activities.

All Pennsylvania waterways are eligible for nomination, except for the winners from the past five years:

2025 – Delaware River

2024 – Allegheny River

2023 – Susquehanna North Branch

2022 – French Creek

2021 – Shenango River

POWR administers the River of the Year program with funding from DCNR.

Pennsylvania’s River of the Year is an honor designed to elevate public awareness of specific rivers and recognize important conservation needs and achievements. River of the Year designations have been presented annually since 1983.

