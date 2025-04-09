Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are seeing a nearly 30 percent increase in campsite reservations following the launch of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) “Still Open. Still Awesome.” campaign last month. The initiative is part of DCNR’s effort to welcome more visitors and showcase the strength of Pennsylvania’s public lands heading into what’s expected to be a record-breaking summer season.

This surge comes as some federal campsites remain closed indefinitely due to staffing shortages, prompting more people to turn to Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests for their outdoor getaways. DCNR is stepping up to meet this demand — inviting campers, anglers, hikers, dog lovers, and everyone to enjoy all that the Commonwealth’s public lands have to offer.

Here’s what conservationists, outdoor recreation leaders, and tourism organizations are saying about Pennsylvania’s commitment to keeping its parks open, accessible, and thriving:

Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation: “Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are a legacy of our citizens. They provide clean air and water, fuel local economies, and protect the health of people and wildlife. We’re fortunate to have the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as a dedicated steward of these places — and to have Governor Shapiro investing in their future.”

Tom Gilbert, President of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council: “People all over the Commonwealth, and leaders from both parties, appreciate our public lands and recognize the importance of investing in them. With staffing shortages affecting popular destinations that depend on federal funding, it is reassuring to know that Pennsylvania’s incredible state parks, forests, game lands and trails will remain open thanks to the commitment of Governor Shapiro and DCNR’s stewardship. These lands provide citizens access to the natural wonders of Pennsylvania and abundant outdoor recreation opportunities that bring $19 billion annually to the state’s economy.”

Brook Lenker, Executive Director of Keystone Trails Association: "Pennsylvania's extensive state forest lands and state park system, managed by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), are some of the commonwealth's greatest assets. Their beauty, grandeur, trails, and amenities draw millions of visitors every year – from near and far. With dramatic federal staff and budget cuts impacting recreational sites operated by the National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Forest Service, our state lands and parks will face unprecedented public use this year. The extraordinary conservation professionals at DCNR, and groups like KTA who help maintain trails, assure that the visitors' experience when exploring and enjoying Penn's Woods will remain second to none.”

Justin Ennis, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Outward Bound School: “Public lands are our classroom. When our students visit Michaux State Forest or the Delaware Water Gap, the natural beauty of our state is a catalyst for their self-discovery and growth. Ensuring these spaces are free and accessible is of tremendous importance and value to all Pennsylvanians.”

Fritz Smith, President and CEO, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau: "More than 750,000 acres of public lands surround Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, making it the ‘Centre of Adventure’ and the perfect base camp for outdoor activities that help fuel our Pennsylvania economy. With unforgettable destinations like Bald Eagle State Park and the award-winning Nature Inn, visitors are drawn in for overnight stays and authentic outdoor experiences. From the Harvest Fields Community Trails to the Happy Valley GeoTour (GT4E2), Happy Valley offers countless ways to recharge in nature—and every visit supports the small businesses, accommodations, and communities that make this region so special.”

Ann Nemanic, executive director for GO Laurel Highlands: “With thousands of acres of park and forest lands, the Laurel Highlands affords the ideal opportunity to unplug and reconnect. The abundance of state park lands, lush landscapes, scenic vistas, and outdoor recreational opportunities provides the health and wellness benefits only nature can provide. Step away from the chatter and let your mind and body rest and recharge surrounded by the beauty of Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands. Tourism is such a significant economic driver in our footprint, generating over $2 billion in visitor spending annually.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about DCNR’s “Still Open. Still Awesome.” campaign and the growing demand for Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests:

Philadelphia Inquirer: After DOGE cuts shutter federal campgrounds in Pennsylvania, state parks see a surge in reservations

WITF: Pa. parks attracting more campground reservations

Axios Philadelphia: Pennsylvania campsites in hot demand after Trump's national park cuts - Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Capital-Star: With federal cuts at national parks, plans for a “record-breaking summer” for state parks, forests

Pottsville Republican Herald: State parks see surge of reservations in wake of federal recreation cuts – Pottsville Republican Herald

The Courier Express: State parks prepare for record-breaking summer | State | thecourierexpress.com

The Times-Tribune: State parks see surge of reservations in wake of federal recreation cuts

WTAJ: Pennsylvania state parks see 'extraordinary' increase in reservations ahead of summer 2025

Philly Voice: Pennsylvania State Parks See 30% Reservation Surge After National Park Cuts | PhillyVoice

Williamsport Sun Gazette: DCNR encourages residents to explore camping and more | News, Sports, Jobs - Williamsport Sun-Gazette

Levittown Now: PA Promotes State Parks Amid Federal Campground Closures - LevittownNow.com

Go Erie: State parks are seeing an increase in campsite reservations

MyChesCo: Surge in Camping Reservations Sets Pennsylvania’s State Parks Up for a Record-Breaking Summer - MyChesCo



# # #