Harrisburg, PA – Communities and non-profit organizations across Pennsylvania are invited to apply for the latest round of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grants, following the Shapiro Administration’s announcement of $82 million in new funding for recreation and conservation projects. In response to public feedback, the application deadline has been extended through April 30, 2026, at 4:00 PM, giving applicants more time to develop stronger proposals and advance projects at the local level.

“These grants help us focus resources on the value recreation provides to communities – from public health and safety to overall well-being,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Funding improvements to parks, trails, and green spaces encourages healthier neighborhoods and creates new economic opportunities. Outdoor recreation is central to life in Pennsylvania, and these investments make sure people across the state can access safe, welcoming places to enjoy the outdoors.”

Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry, which has grown by 10 percent since he took office, adding $2 billion to the state economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting over 168,000 jobs statewide. Outdoor recreation now represents 2 percent of Pennsylvania’s GDP, delivering $9 billion in wages and salaries to workers.

The latest round of C2P2 grants invested in projects in 58 counties, helping communities improve parks and playgrounds, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and grow local economies through outdoor recreation.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about the Shapiro Administration’s recent announcement of $82 million in C2P2 grants invested across the Commonwealth:

Eligible applicants for the 2026 grant round include local governments and recreation and conservation non-profit organizations. Funding supports:

Park and recreation rehabilitation and new development

Recreation and conservation planning

Trail planning and construction

Land acquisition and conservation

River access and conservation

Community and streamside tree planting

Regional and statewide partnerships to better manage resources

Applications are accepted only through DCNR’s Grants Customer Service Portal. A tutorial video on DCNR’s YouTube channel walks applicants through requirements and navigation. DCNR staff are available to assist with questions, site visits, and guidance on preparing competitive applications. Applicants are encouraged to contact their regional advisor before starting a proposal.

C2P2 funding comes from multiple state and federal sources, including: Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund; Environmental Stewardship Fund; Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program; Keystone Tree Fund; Land and Water Conservation Fund; and Recreational Trails Program.

In 2025, these grants enabled the development or rehabilitation of 165+ parks, the protection of 7,155 acres for recreation and habitat, and the construction or rehabilitation of nearly 70 miles of trails, including closing eight Priority Trail Gaps. Since the program began, more than 440,000 acres have been permanently protected, 40 percent of local parks have received funding, and over 90 percent of Pennsylvanians live in a municipality with at least one DCNR grant project.

For more information, including how to apply, visit DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program webpage.

# # #