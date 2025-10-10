Governor’s Advisory Council Seeks Candidates for Fish & Boat Commission Board

Harrisburg, PA -- The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking qualified candidates interested in serving the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission as commissioners in the following regions:

District 2: Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties

Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Code provides that commissioners are appointed for four-year terms with the opportunity to be reappointed for two additional four-year terms and can serve for six months after their term expires, or until their replacement is named, whichever occurs first.

“With over 1 million hunters and anglers and nearly 5 million acres of public land it is easy to see why hunting and fishing continue to be among the most popular segments of Pennsylvania's $20 billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy. The Shapiro Administration seeks a diverse group of applicants, one of whom will be nominated by the governor,” said Derek Eberly, director of the advisory council. “We encourage anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the board to send a letter of intent and their professional resume.”

Per Pennsylvania Code, individuals interested in serving as a district commissioner shall be persons well informed on the subject of conservation, restoration, hunting and fishing, and a resident of the district. Commissioners receive no compensation for their service but are reimbursed for travel expenses.

Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council regarding their professional and volunteer experience with wildlife conservation and activities related to hunting and fishing. Appointments to the Fish and Boat Commission are made by Governor Josh Shapiro and require the advice and consent of the Senate of Pennsylvania.

Individuals interested in applying should email a resume and cover letter to Derek Eberly, Director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation, deeberly@pa.gov

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 PM, Friday, November 7.

