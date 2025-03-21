Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is reminding Pennsylvanians and visitors that state parks and forests remain open and ready to welcome campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. With some federally-operated campgrounds closing due to staffing shortages, DCNR encourages everyone to explore the Commonwealth’s extensive network of parks and forests for year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. In response to the closures, DCNR is reviewing nearby camping facilities at state parks and forests to ensure opportunities are available to all who want to enjoy the Great American Getaway in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s public lands provide year-round outdoor recreation with no entrance fees, offering visitors access to 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests. With more than 7,100 campsites, as well as extensive hiking trails, lakes, and other outdoor activities, there are plenty of options to explore across the Commonwealth. State parks and forests offer a variety of camping experiences—from tent sites to modern cabins and yurts. Many parks have weekday availability and offer lower rates during non-peak times. A full list of state parks with camping is available on DCNR’s website.

"Pennsylvania is home to an extensive network of state parks and forests, offering endless opportunities for camping, hiking, and outdoor recreation," said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. "Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat in the woods, a campsite by the water, or a modern cabin with amenities, our state parks and forests have something for everyone. With no entrance fees and a variety of camping options, now is a great time to explore all that Pennsylvania’s public lands have to offer."

Investing in Pennsylvania’s Public Lands

Under the Shapiro Administration, DCNR has made historic investments to modernize Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, improving access and making public lands more welcoming. Governor Josh Shapiro’s $112 million investment in park and forest infrastructure — the largest in decades — has funded campground upgrades, facility reopenings, and visitor experience enhancements statewide. DCNR reopened the Tuttle Point campground at Pymatuning State Park and upgraded the campground at Bald Eagle State Park in recent years because of these investments in public land infrastructure. To further strengthen the Commonwealth’s $19 billion outdoor economy, which supports 168,000 jobs, the Governor also launched the Office of Outdoor Recreation to promote growth and collaboration across the industry.

Plan Your Next Great American Getaway

With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Campsites and lodging at state parks can be reserved online at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. For more information on Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, visit dcnr.pa.gov.

Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

# # #