McConnellsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is seeking information related to a hit-and-run incident in the Buchanan State Forest at the intersection of US Route 30 and Jerry Road, Brush Creek Township, in Fulton County.

The incident occurred around noon on Sunday, November 2, 2025, and involved a 37-year-old male pedestrian who sustained life-threatening injuries. The victim remains in critical condition.