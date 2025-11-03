Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    DCNR Seeking Information in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Incident in the Buchanan State Forest in Fulton County

    November 03, 2025

    McConnellsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is seeking information related to a hit-and-run incident in the Buchanan State Forest at the intersection of US Route 30 and Jerry Road, Brush Creek Township, in Fulton County. 

    The incident occurred around noon on Sunday, November 2, 2025, and involved a 37-year-old male pedestrian who sustained life-threatening injuries. The victim remains in critical condition.

    DCNR rangers are investigating the incident with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police troopers and forensic units. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to report it to the Buchanan Forest District Office at 717-485-3148 and select Option 2, or by email to fd02@pa.gov

    Media Contacts

    Wesley Robinson

    Press Secretary 717-877-6315​
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media

    Madalyn Neff

    Deputy Communications Director 717-585-3136
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media

    Christina Novak

    Director of Communications 717-579-5177
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media