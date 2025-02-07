DCNR Names New Park Manager for Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Jessica Fischer as the new park manager for Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County.

“Jessica brings extensive experience and deep knowledge to this role,” said Secretary Dunn. “We are confident she will continue to uphold the high standards visitors expect at one of our most popular state parks.”

Fischer assumed management of the 16,872-acre park in late December. Pymatuning State Park, home to the 17,088-acre Pymatuning Reservoir—Pennsylvania’s largest lake—offers a wide range of recreational activities, including hiking, biking, boating, fishing, swimming, and camping. An Erie native, Fischer is eager to return to the region after a decade away.

“This is truly a full-circle moment for me—coming home to lead the park where I’ve built so many memories,” Fischer said. “I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to connecting with the community around this incredible natural resource.”

Fischer previously managed Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County and has held multiple roles within DCNR, beginning as a seasonal resource ranger at Presque Isle State Park. She later became a park manager trainee and has served at Moraine, Point, and Laurel Hill state parks, as well as assistant park manager at Cook Forest and Clear Creek state parks. Before her most recent assignment, she worked in the operations and training section of DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks.

Fischer holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in park and resource management from Slippery Rock University. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, boating, biking, paddling, foraging for mushrooms, reading, exploring new restaurants, and singing. She also looks forward to enjoying outdoor adventures with her husband, Henry, son Leopold, and cat, Taylor.

Former Pymatuning State Park Manager Dan Bickel has transitioned to a new leadership role overseeing the Western Plateau Division of State Parks, which includes Jennings Environmental Education Center, Pymatuning, M.K. Goddard, Oil Creek, McConnells Mill, and Moraine state parks.

“I’m eager to take on this new role and help managers across the division create stronger connections,” Bickel said. “I grew up at Pymatuning and will miss the daily interactions with staff and visitors, who have become like family. But I have full confidence in Jessica’s leadership and her vision for the park.”

Bickel holds a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation resource management and environmental education from Slippery Rock University. With 29 years of experience in Pennsylvania’s state parks, he has served in various roles, including as an environmental education specialist, park manager trainee, assistant manager at Ohiopyle State Park, and manager at Greenwood Furnace, Prince Gallitzin, and Moraine state parks.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro launched Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, a new tourism brand highlighting the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Pennsylvania’s state parks provide free access to nature, making them ideal destinations for relaxation and adventure.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Pymatuning State Park and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for happenings on public lands.

