DCNR Names New Park Manager for Ohiopyle in Fayette County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Chris Houck as the new manager for the Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County.

“Chris is a top notch professional and an exemplary leader – we are excited to have him at one of our most popular state parks,” Secretary Dunn said. “I am confident that his passion and expertise will be an asset to Ohiopyle and the surrounding community for the foreseeable future.”

Houck oversees the 20,500-acre park, which serves as the gateway to the Laurel Highlands Conservation Landscape. Passing through the heart of the park, the rushing waters of the Youghiogheny River Gorge are the centerpiece for Ohiopyle.

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to manage this amazing park and I welcome the millions of visitors that come here annually to adventure and explore,” Houck said. “Ohiopyle is the closest thing we have to national park in Pennsylvania. I am eager to take on the challenge of protecting this space for present and future generations’ use.”

Houck comes to Ohiopyle after spending four years at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. He began his career with DCNR at Black Moshannon State Park, working first as a laborer and then ranger. Completing the bureau’s park manager trainee program in the eastern region of state parks, he worked as the manager of the Memorial Lake State Park Complex, and then assistant manager at the French Creek State Park Complex.

Houck is a Pennsylvania Furnace, Centre County native who holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation, park and tourism management from the Pennsylvania State University. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking, hunting, fishing and kayaking with other state park managers in his free time.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro launched Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, a new tourism brand highlighting the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Pennsylvania’s state parks provide free access to nature, making them ideal destinations for relaxation and adventure.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Pennsylvania state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for happenings on public lands.

# # #