Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Ben Monk as the new park operations manager for the Laurel Hill State Park Complex in southwestern Pennsylvania

“Ben is a great communicator and brings strong leadership skills to one of our most popular state park complexes to the Laurel Highlands, a region that greatly values public lands,” Secretary Dunn said. “We are excited to have his expertise at Laurel Hill and expect that he will continue the tradition of excellence at the complex.”

Monk oversees the park the complex, which includes 4,062-acre Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County. The 63-acre Laurel Hill Lake is a focal point of the park. Laurel Hill is surrounded by thousands of acres of Forbes State Forest. The complex also includes 13,625-acre Laurel Ridge and 250-acre Kooser state parks.

“It is great to be back in the region and I am proud to be at a park complex with so much rich history,” Monk said, noting that Laurel Hill is a legacy project of the Civilian Conservation Corps. “I am excited for the chance to meet visitors and work with the amazing staff and community that supports these state parks.”

Monk comes to the Laurel Hill complex after four years at Beltzville State Park. He started with DCNR in 2014 following his service in the U.S. Army and working for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Monk worked as a park manager trainee in the northcentral region of state parks, transitioning to the assistant manager role at Ohiopyle State Park.

Monk holds an undergraduate degree in Park and Recreation Management from California University of Pennsylvania, now known as Pennsylvania Western University, California. He enjoys fly fishing, hunting, kayaking and spending time with his wife, Kristen, and sons, Easton and Beckett.

Former Laurel Hill State Park Complex Manager Mike Mumau has transitioned to a leadership role overseeing the Laurel Highlands Division. His new responsibilities include the Laurel Hill Complex, Linn Run, Laurel Mountain, Laurel Summit, Ohiopyle, and Keystone state parks.

“This is a great honor for me. The Laurel Highlands has always been a special place to me and the dream of having a career in the outdoors has become a reality,” said Mumau, a Greensburg native. “I am familiar with this landscape and focused on sharing knowledge with the next generation, so that we can continue to provide a positive visitor experience and support our wonderful network of partners.”

Mumau holds an undergraduate degree in Environmental Studies from Allegheny College and a master’s degree in Park and Resource Management from Slippery Rock University. When he isn’t working, Mumau enjoys spending time in nature with his wife, Kristen, daughter, Emma, and son, Eli.

Mumau began his career with DCNR as a seasonal environmental educator and has held roles as a park manger trainee in the western region of state parks, an assistant manager at Presque Isle State Park and as the park operations manager at Laurel Hill.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro launched Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, a new tourism brand highlighting the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Pennsylvania’s state parks provide free access to nature, making them ideal destinations for relaxation and adventure.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Pennsylvania state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for happenings on public lands.

