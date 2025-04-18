Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Stacie Hall as the new park operations manager for the Hickory Run State Park Complex in Eastern Pennsylvania.

“Stacie is a strong leader who is familiar with the region and the Hickory Run complex, which makes her a great fit for this role,” Secretary Dunn said. “Her experience, passion, and dedication will ensure these parks continue to thrive as valued outdoor destinations for Pennsylvanians and visitors from all over the world.”

Hall oversees the park the complex, which includes the 15,990-acre Hickory Run State Park in Carbon County. This large park lies in the western foothills Pocono Mountains, within the Pocono Forests and Waters Conservation Landscape, and has more than 40 miles of hiking trails, three state park natural areas, miles of trout streams and is a hub for recreation and sightseeing. The complex also includes 6,107-acre Lehigh Gorge State Park and 3,105-acre Nescopeck State Park.

“I grew up in this area and spent so much time at these parks as a child. I am grateful for the opportunity to be back in the area as a steward of these wonderful natural spaces,” said Hall, a Conyngham native. “I look forward to working with partners, visitors and the surrounding communities to ensure these places are protected and conserved for future generations.”

Hall comes to the Hickory Run complex after nine years at Pymatuning State Park, most recently serving as the assistant manager. Her career with DCNR began as a park manager trainee in the western region of Pennsylvania’s state park system. She spent time in the Resource Management Division in DCNR’s Harrisburg office and later spent 10 years at Ohiopyle State Park.

Hall holds an undergraduate degree in Environmental Science, Environmental Policy and Biology from Albright College. She enjoys hiking, backpacking, kayaking, canoeing, and visiting national parks with her family – husband, Chris, a DCNR ranger operations specialist, and sons, Elias and Ansel.

Former Hickory Run State Park Complex Manager Rex Bradish has transitioned to a leadership role overseeing the Anthracite Division. His new responsibilities include Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, Beltzville, Hickory Run, Lehigh Gorge, Locust Lake, Nescopeck, and Tuscarora state parks.

“I will miss the daily management responsibilities and interacting with visitors, but I’m really looking at being able to help out the new generation of managers at the amazing parks in this region,” said Bradish, a Hazleton native. “I grew up with these parks and appreciate all they have to offer. I hope to share that with visitors across the new division.”

Bradish holds an undergraduate degree in Wildlife and Fisheries from Penn State. He began his career at DCNR as a ranger at Ricketts Glen State Park, before being selected as a park manager trainee spending time in DCNR’s Harrisburg offices and the southcentral region of state parks. He also has served as an assistant manager at Cook Forest and Clear Creek state parks, the manager at Frances Slocum State Park, and park operations manager at Promised Land and Hickory Run state park complexes.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro launched Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, a new tourism brand highlighting the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Pennsylvania’s state parks provide free access to nature, making them ideal destinations for relaxation and adventure.

Visit DCNR's website for more information about Pennsylvania state parks and check out DCNR's Calendar of Events for happenings on public lands.

