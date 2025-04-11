Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Tyler Ickes as the manager for Sinnemahoning State Park in Cameron and Potter counties.

“Tyler is a committed public servant with a strong sense of responsibility for public land stewardship,” Secretary Dunn said. “We are excited to see him in this role at Sinnemahoning and look forward to his growth as leader at the park and in the Pennsylvania Wilds.”

Ickes oversees the 1,910-acre park, which is nestled between the green-shouldered ridges of Pennsylvania’s Elk State Forest and Susquehannock State Forest. The park is a destination for camping, hiking, wildlife watching, boating, fishing, and more – all while being an excellent location for visitors to explore the other treasures of the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

“This is an amazing region with a wealth of public lands,” Ickes said. “I am excited for the opportunity to manage this amazing park and invite everyone to come see the PA Wilds and the many thousands of state forest acres up close.”

Ickes is an Imler, Bedford County, native who grew up visiting Blue Knob State Park with his family. He credits his family and friends for helping cultivate his early love for nature. Ickes enjoys fly fishing, bass fishing, hunting, and outdoor photography.

Ickes holds an undergraduate degree in biology and environmental science from Mount Aloysius College. He began his career with DCNR as a seasonal ranger at the Shawnee/Blue Knob complex before taking a position as a manager trainee in Pennsylvania’s southcentral region.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro launched Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, a new tourism brand highlighting the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Pennsylvania’s state parks provide free access to nature, making them ideal destinations for relaxation and adventure.

Visit DCNR's website for more information about Pennsylvania state parks and check out DCNR's Calendar of Events for happenings on public lands.

