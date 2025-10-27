DCNR Names New District Forester for Weiser State Forest

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Scott Miller as the district forester for Weiser State Forest, which spans Dauphin, Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties.

“Scott is a conscientious and thoughtful leader who has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting our natural resources over a long career with diverse experiences,” Dunn said. “We are proud to have him leading the Weiser State Forest team and are confident he will bring his deep knowledge and positive outlook to this role.”

Miller oversees the 38,000-acre forest district that covers 16 tracts and includes the Sheets Islands Archipelago on the Susquehanna River. The forest district features recreational opportunities for boating; camping; fishing; hang gliding; hiking; horseback riding; hunting; kayaking; mountain biking; picnicking; sightseeing; and more.

“I feel blessed to have had the career I have had, and I look forward to helping shape the next generation of state forest stewards,” Miller said. “I am excited to share these lands with new visitors and am eager to continue to build connections to the community around this beautiful forest.”

Miller noted that Dave Warfel, former maintenance supervisor for Weiser State Forest, helped convince him to take on the leadership role for the district after a long stint as the district forester for Tuscarora State Forest.

A Halifax, Dauphin County native, Miller holds an associate degree in Forest Technology from Penn State Mont Alto and a Forest Science undergraduate degree from Penn State. He grew up spending time outdoors with his grandfather, who owned 270 acres of land next to the Haldeman Tract in Weiser State Forest.

Following a stint with the U.S. Forest Service in Colorado, Miller began his career with DCNR as a forest technician in Bald Eagle State Forest. The other roles in Miller’s expansive career include working as a forest technician in Susquehannock State Forest; a timber management forester in Michaux State Forest; as the assistant district forester for Forbes State Forest; and as a forest program specialist, and the chief for DCNR’s silviculture section in Harrisburg.

Miller enjoys hunting; fishing; working and maintaining his small farm; studying trains and history; and coaching youth baseball. When he isn’t working or managing his small beef farm, he enjoys spending quality time with his wife, Theresa, and his sons, Daniel and Elam.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Weiser State Forest and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

