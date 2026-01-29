Conestoga River Named Pennsylvania’s 2026 River of the Year

Harrisburg, PA – The Conestoga River in southeastern Pennsylvania has been selected by a public vote as the Commonwealth’s 2026 River of the Year, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) Vice President Janet Sweeney announced today.

“Pennsylvania’s 2026 River of the Year is the Conestoga River, and we are excited to spend the year celebrating the beauty and majesty of this wonderful waterway,” Secretary Dunn said. “This once-polluted river is an example of what can happen when we prioritize clean, healthy waterways. Its transformation has made the Conestoga a hub for outdoor recreation, providing a boost to the region and demonstrating that rivers build thriving communities.”

The Conestoga flows for more than 61 miles, from its headwaters in Berks County down to the Susquehanna River below the Safe Harbor Dam. It threads past historic covered bridges, working farms, and small towns — a living landscape of culture, recreation, and history that belongs to all of us.

The Conestoga is one of Lancaster County’s most scenic waterways and is a popular spot for canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and fishing. The Conestoga River Watershed covers hundreds of square miles and drains a mix of agricultural lands, towns, and growing suburbs — which means both rich heritage and real restoration challenges.

The public was invited to vote online for the River of the Year, casting a total of 5,604 votes with the Conestoga River receiving 2,510 votes; the Lower Schuylkill River 2,312 votes; and the Chillisquaque Creek 782 votes. POWR oversees administration of the vote and works in collaboration with DCNR.

“POWR would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s nominated rivers and especially those who showed such strong enthusiasm for the Conestoga River,” said Sweeney. “The River of the Year program continues to engage communities across Pennsylvania by highlighting the unique stories and value of our waterways. As Pennsylvania’s River of the Year, the Conestoga River will be celebrated for its rich history, its importance to local communities, and the ongoing efforts to restore and protect this vital resource for future generations.”

The Conestoga River Club nominated the Conestoga River and will receive a $15,000 Leadership Grant to help fund a slate of year-long 2026 River of the Year activities. DCNR and POWR will work with them to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the Conestoga River as the 2026 Pennsylvania River of the Year.

“The Conestoga River being named 2026 River of the Year is an honor that celebrates a history woven into the fabric of life in Lancaster County,” said Conestoga River Club Executive Director Malinda Harnish Clatterbuck. “From the legacy of the Conestoga people to the iconic wagons that helped shape a nation, to the community families that recreate in its meandering shallows, the Conestoga River is deeply beloved. This designation will draw attention to her evolving narrative, from a history marked by pollution to a powerful, collaborative turnaround that can serve as a model for the nation. We unite our voices — Plain Sect, urban, and rural alike — to craft a shared story of sustainability and collaboration. Together we commit to making the Conestoga clean and clear for all. Our deepest thanks to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers for making this opportunity possible.”

The Conestoga River Club is dedicating the 2026 River of the Year victory and celebration to those who will benefit from the future health of our watershed, and to the memory of Ad Crable, a revered local journalist who championed the careful stewardship of the Conestoga.

The Shapiro Administration remains committed to protecting the Commonwealth’s natural resources, including clean water. Administered by DCNR, Pennsylvania’s Rivers Conservation Program helps support initiatives that benefit all types of waterways and significant water resources including:

Grants for projects to restore and protect rivers and watersheds

Scenic Rivers

Rivers Registry

River of the Year and sojourns

Water trails

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on the River of the Year competition and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

