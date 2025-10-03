Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will soon have access to hundreds of miles of state forest roads in 18 of the 20 state forest districts, just in time for fall and winter hunting and outdoor recreation activities.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is opening approximately 500 miles of administrative state forest roads for the statewide archery deer season, which opens Saturday, October 4, and closes Friday, November 21. A list of the administrative roads opened this season is available on DCNR’s website.

“DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry is opening approximately 500 miles of state forest roads normally open only for administrative use,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “These roads will be available to hunters, hikers, foliage viewers, and others visiting state forestlands this fall.”

Earlier this year, Governor Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1431 into law, repealing Pennsylvania’s longstanding ban on Sunday hunting. This new bipartisan law delivers real freedom for Pennsylvania’s 850,000 licensed hunters, empowers the PGC to expand Sunday hunting opportunities, and strengthens wildlife conservation efforts while growing rural economies across the Commonwealth.

Top-quality hunting is offered at many state parks – including those in the Pennsylvania Wilds region -- where state forestland often surrounds them. Inexpensive camping can be found at many of those parks.

DCNR announced a phased approach to expanding Sunday hunting in state parks and forests, ensuring that the rollout balances Pennsylvania’s rich hunting traditions with the recreational needs and safety of millions of visitors to public lands.

DCNR and the Pennsylvania Game Commission continue to update a new interactive map of state forestlands and game lands across Pennsylvania. The map offers information on the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) and Disease Management Areas, and details on newly opened roads, timber harvesting activity, forestry office contacts, and more. Use the new interactive map.

Visit DCNR's website for more information related to hunting opportunities on public lands.

Many of the state forest roadways opened for use this fall will continue to stay open through other hunting seasons, continuing into January 2026. Forest managers may close these roads at any time if weather conditions dictate, to prevent damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.

“Opening these roads is key in promoting forest regeneration and maintaining a healthy forest ecosystem,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “We encourage safe, responsible use of roads as we share our forests this fall and winter. Hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road.”

Hunters traveling to some northcentral areas of the state are reminded some hunting areas and travel routes may be impacted by Marcellus Shale-related activities. Some state forest roads may be temporarily closed during drilling operations or other peak periods of heavy use to reduce potential safety hazards.

Some of the state forest administrative roads will only be opened for the second week of the traditional rifle season, because they cannot withstand the expected heavy traffic of the first week of that season. Two- or three-month long openings will be in effect only where there is minimal threat of damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.

Following the last day of the regular firearms antlerless deer season on December 9, many state forest roads that are open for year-round travel are opened for joint use by snowmobiles and licensed motor vehicles, including hunters and other recreational users. After December 9, forest maintenance staff groom many state forest roads to allow snowmobile travel when conditions permit, so exercise extreme caution, as you might encounter a groomer or snowmobiles on joint use state forest roads during this period.

A high-clearance vehicle with four-wheel drive and tire chains may also be needed at this time, depending on existing road conditions. Because state forest roads are groomed for snowmobiles and not plowed or cindered like most other public roads, they may also be impassable at times, due to snow depth or icy conditions.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state forests and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for programming on public lands.