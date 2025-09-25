Northwestern Region
Forestry staff in Cornplanter State Forest (serving Erie, Warren, Forest, and Crawford counties) said color has recently “exploded” on the landscape in northwestern Pennsylvania. Dryer areas along roads and highways are showing the most color currently. A mix of yellows, reds, browns, and greens provide a glimpse of the colorful fall foliage season that will be developing over the next month. Some trees have started to drop leaves, providing a carpet of color on the ground. Sumac, red maple, aspen, and dogwood are all displaying some early shades. Begin to make your plans now to enjoy this beautiful fall season in Penn’s Woods!
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving Lycoming County) said foliage has just begun changing in the district with peak color expected in the second or third week of October. Birches, sassafras, and black gums are showing yellows, orange, and scattered red. Most of the color can be found in the northern part of the district now. A good place to see some color in the region this week is Francis Road above Slate Run.
Foresters in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) indicated fall foliage in the region is well underway and ahead of schedule due to the drought. However, with the upper forest canopy consisting mostly of oaks, foliage is still light green throughout the forest. Early changing species like black birch have turned yellow.
Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated that the progression to fall color is currently in the early stages of change in the district. Species currently exhibiting color are red maple, sugar maple, black cherry, staghorn sumac, birch, and a few oak stands. With plenty of green canopies still, a recommended way to see the lovely foliage is a drive on the state forest roads within Sullivan and Lycoming counties as the foliage colors vary with changes in elevation. Overlooks and vistas will also offer pretty views of fall shades.
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said leaves are rapidly changing throughout the district. The prolonged drought jumpstarted the natural foliage transition back in late August. It is estimated that peak color for the early turning species should occur sometime during the first week of October. Currently, red maple, sugar maple, black birch, and black gum are displaying vivid colors. Oaks, which dominate much of the south and southeastern reaches of the district, are still maintaining most of their summer green. An enjoyable ride to take to see the yellows and reds of the birches and maples would be along Hicks Run and Dents Run.
Forestry staff in Sproul State Forest (serving Clinton County) said fall color started early in the region, partially due to drought, with birches and maples already starting to yellow and black gum turning red. Color is focused on the dry ridges and slopes with trees on flats and wetter areas still retaining their green. The best color in the area can be seen along the Bucktail Natural Area on Route 120 between Lock Haven and Renovo. Peak color could arrive as soon as the end of September.
Staff at Tioga State Forest reported the picture of Elk Run Vista “does not do our area justice”, stating foliage in Tioga State Forest is beautiful now. The northern hardwoods are near their peak colors, with maples stealing the show, giving striking crimsons, yellows, and golds. Oak sites have not yet started to change, so the “second peak” is still to come. The Route 6 corridor is a beautiful drive right now along with most of Tioga State Forest. Sand Run Falls is a suggested hike that will offer awesome views, as well.
Forestry staff in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter and McKean counties) said the dry conditions and cold mornings over last several weeks has pushed the color change much faster than usual on maples. Forests in the southern half of the district, which have a more substantial component of oaks, have been slower to change and are still mostly green. The Billy Lewis Trail is recommended for some beautiful fall hiking scenery, as well as a drive along Route 6 or Lyman Run Road. Peak in the region is expected during the next forecast period.
West-central and Southwestern Region
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (covering Blair, Cambria, Indiana counties) said fall color arrived two to three weeks earlier than usual due to dry conditions. Maple, cherry, beech, and birch trees have already changed color. If you're planning a visit, check out one of the scenic overlooks on Stevenson Farm Road, Clark Run Trail, Skyline Drive, or County Line Trail.
Forestry staff in Forbes State Forest reported dry conditions across southwestern Pennsylvania pushed fall color development an estimated week or more ahead of average. Black gum, signaling the start of fall color, is showing beautiful shades of bright red to burgundy across the ridges of the Laurel Highlands.
Drought conditions impacting much of southwestern Pennsylvania can be observed in fall color progression, with less drought tolerant trees like maples, birches, black cherry, and yellow poplar experiencing rapid, early color change, and leaf drop. Oaks have been less impacted by recent drought and remain green.
The diverse forests of this region will provide fall color viewing opportunities throughout October, with the earliest color developing in southern Somerset County, near the towns of Somerset, Berlin, Meyersdale, and the area surrounding the highest elevation in Pennsylvania, Mt. Davis (elevation 3,213 ft). Don’t delay visiting Mt. Davis, as this area will be the earliest to show peak fall color. Visitors to the Laurel Highlands this week should focus on northern hardwoods forests with sugar and red maples, black cherry, and birch for the best fall color. Northern hardwood forests are approaching their best color for this season and will peak soon across the highest elevations of the Laurel Highlands. Visitors to Forbes State Forest can see sugar maples and birches along Jones Mill Run Road at their best fall color for the season now. Visit Laurel Hill State Park for beautiful fall scenery along Jones Mill Run and Laurel Hill Lake. Splashes of color are also developing across the lower elevations of Allegheny, Washington, Greene, western Fayette, and western Westmoreland counties where maples are beginning to show beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows.
Forestry staff representing Clear Creek State Forest (serving Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Venango, Clarion, Armstrong, and Jefferson counties) reported that the color change in west-central PA has begun somewhat chaotically, observing trees of the same species in all stages of color change. Abnormally dry conditions in the region have encouraged much of this erratic leaf change. Unfortunately, some trees have begun dropping leaves ahead of color change because of the dryness. Red maple and black gum trees are showing the most color this week and offer glimpses of autumn beauty. Fall foliage viewers are recommended to drive through Clear Creek State Forest in northern Jefferson County to view colorful red maples and yellowing birches.
Central and Southcentral Regions
Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedfored, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said most forests in the region are starting to change, but some areas of Bedford County are further along in the transition. Peak for Bedford County will likely occur during the first week of October. Fulton and Franklin county forests are still relatively green.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (serving Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Lebanon, and Dauphin counties) said most of the northern half of the region is approaching peak. Black birches are at peak, walnuts are a light yellow, and hickories are turning golden yellow. Black gum and winged sumac are showing bright crimson hues now. Red maple is showing classic reds and witch hazel is showing light yellows. Flowering dogwoods are also contributing crimson shades. The Penn Forest and Roaring Creek tracts are recommended for good fall foliage viewing. Locust Lake and Hickory Run State parks are also suggested destinations to observe some beautiful foliage, as well.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Snyder, Mifflin, and Centre counties) indicated that leaves are starting to change in the area, with color changes noted on sweet birch, red maple, sassafras, and black gum, which is currently displaying the most vibrant color.
Tuscarora State Forest staff (serving Perry and Juniata counties) said regional foliage has begun to change but some forests are transitioning faster with the dry conditions. Birch, black gum, and maples are sporting nice color already. Recommended areas to see fall color now are Licking Creek and Blacklog Valley in the northern part of the district.
Forestry staff at Michaux State Forest (serving Franklin, Adams, Cumberland, and York counties) reported early but noticeable fall color with better foliage viewing in the northern parts of the region. With the dry conditions, trees are showing a variety of stages of color – from hints of color, full color, and some even completely brown – particularly on the drier ridgetops in the northern part of the forest. Species showing nice color include black gum and sassafras, along with birch, tulip poplar, and hickory. Visitors will see nice color driving on Route 233, which bisects the forest, as well as Ridge Road in the northern part of the district.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (serving Huntingdon and southern Centre counties) reported the changing of leaves has been somewhat irregular with the lack of rainfall in the district. Some areas in the southern portion of the district are already halfway or more to peak color (near Trough Creek State Park), while some of the northerly regions are still primarily green.
The species exhibiting the best color currently are birch, beech, and tulip poplar. Some maples are just starting to turn, with yellow appearing. A drive up Allensville Road will offer some nice, bright yellow birches near the top of the ridge, but the best spread of fall colors can be seen on a ride around the Trough Creek area.
Northeastern Region
Foresters from Pinchot State Forest (serving Luzerne, Wayne, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties) said fall colors are changing fast in northeastern Pennsylvania. Susquehanna and Wayne counties are the best areas to see fall foliage this week as most of the trees will be approaching peak, a little earlier than usual. Despite droughty conditions, vibrant reds can be seen in red maples, sumac, and Virginia creeper. Sugar maples are adding a variety of colors, from a deep, warm orange to a dull brown depending on growing site. Hickories are also adding a muted orange across the landscape. Brighter hues of yellow can be seen on the birches, cherries, and American beech. There is still a fair amount of green in the region until the oaks and some of the beech start to change. Species adding fall color in the southern portion of the district include red maples, cherry, birch, and sumac. Some areas to see great fall foliage this week will be Salt Springs State Park in Susquehanna County and along the D&H Rail-Trail in Susquehanna County.
Forestry staff in Delaware State Forest (serving Pike and Monroe counties) reported significant changes with fall color, particularly in low valleys. In Pike County, Route 6, the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, Lackawaxen, Shohola, and game lands 316, 116, 180, and 183 are showing strong color. Delaware State Forest areas around White Deer Lake and the Buckhorn Tract, including Lily Pond and the Stairway Wild Area, are also recommended for opportunities to take in some attractive fall colors. In Monroe County, areas with the most notable changes are along the northern edges of the county. Areas on the Pocono Plateau that are showing the most color include along US 80 & 380, Blakeslee, Mount Pocono, game lands 127, and Tobyhanna State Park. Southern Monroe County is slower to change and is starting to show hints of fall along Blue Mountain. In both counties, black gum and red maple are turning a beautiful red color while sugar maple and sweet birch are turning a brilliant golden yellow. In the swampier areas, shrubs, vines, and herbaceous plants are showing the full spectrum of yellow to orange to red. With the hemlock and spruce mixed in, it makes for a scenic display of fall color.
Southeastern Region
Foresters in William Penn State Forest (serving southeastern PA) said most foliage is still dark green and unchanged in the region. Some species, like tulip poplars and maples, are showing some signs of drought stress. In Northampton County, black gum, birch, and some maples have begun to change color. At French Creek State Park, black gum and water-stressed maples are showing similar coloration. For a look at some early autumn tones, fall foliage enthusiasts should visit the Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens in Chester County.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Just Starting
|Allegheny
|Just Starting
|Armstrong
|Just Starting
|Beaver
|Just Starting
|Bedford
|Approaching Peak
|Berks
|Just Starting
|Blair
|Approaching Peak
|Bradford
|Approaching Peak
|Bucks
|No Change
|Butler
|Just Starting
|Cambria
|Approaching Peak
|Cameron
|Approaching Peak
|Carbon
|Approaching Peak
|Centre
|Just Starting
|Chester
|No Change
|Clarion
|Just Starting
|Clearfield
|Just Starting
|Clinton
|Approaching Peak
|Columbia
|Approaching Peak
|Crawford
|Just Starting
|Cumberland
|Just Starting
|Dauphin
|Just Starting
|Delaware
|No Change
|Elk
|Approaching Peak
|Erie
|Just Starting
|Fayette
|Just Starting
|Forest
|Just Starting
|Franklin
|Just Starting
|Fulton
|Just Starting
|Greene
|Just Starting
|Huntingdon
|Just Starting
|Indiana
|Just Starting
|Jefferson
|Just Starting
|Juniata
|Just Starting
|Lackawanna
|Just Starting
|Lancaster
|No Change
|Lawrence
|Just Starting
|Lebanon
|Just Starting
|Lehigh
|Just Starting
|Luzerne
|Just Starting
|Lycoming
|Just Starting
|McKean
|Approaching Peak
|Mercer
|Just Starting
|Mifflin
|Just Starting
|Monroe
|Approaching Peak
|Montgomery
|No Change
|Montour
|Approaching Peak
|Northampton
|Just Starting
|Northumberland
|Approaching Peak
|Perry
|Just Starting
|Philadelphia
|No Change
|Pike
|Approaching Peak
|Potter
|Approaching Peak
|Schuylkill
|Approaching Peak
|Snyder
|Just Starting
|Somerset
|Just Starting
|Sullivan
|Just Starting
|Susquehanna
|Approaching Peak
|Tioga
|Peak Color
|Union
|Just Starting
|Venango
|Just Starting
|Warren
|Just Starting
|Washington
|Just Starting
|Wayne
|Approaching Peak
|Westmoreland
|Just Starting
|Wyoming
|Just Starting
|York
|Just Starting