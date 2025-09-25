Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated that the progression to fall color is currently in the early stages of change in the district. Species currently exhibiting color are red maple, sugar maple, black cherry, staghorn sumac, birch, and a few oak stands. With plenty of green canopies still, a recommended way to see the lovely foliage is a drive on the state forest roads within Sullivan and Lycoming counties as the foliage colors vary with changes in elevation. Overlooks and vistas will also offer pretty views of fall shades.

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said leaves are rapidly changing throughout the district. The prolonged drought jumpstarted the natural foliage transition back in late August. It is estimated that peak color for the early turning species should occur sometime during the first week of October. Currently, red maple, sugar maple, black birch, and black gum are displaying vivid colors. Oaks, which dominate much of the south and southeastern reaches of the district, are still maintaining most of their summer green. An enjoyable ride to take to see the yellows and reds of the birches and maples would be along Hicks Run and Dents Run.