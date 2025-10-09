Northwestern Region
Forestry staff in Cornplanter State Forest (serving Warren, Crawford, Erie, and Forest counties) said fall coloration is well underway in northwestern Pennsylvania. Everywhere you look on the landscape, and along the roads, the colors of fall are on full display. The red colors of the Virginia creeper and dogwood provide some beautiful contrast to the bright yellows of the yellow (tulip) poplar and aspen. Some of the more scenic drives include Route 62 which parallels the Allegheny River and takes you near Heart’s Content scenic area, routes 62 to 957 and 958 and US 6 near the Anders Run Natural Area, and routes 36, 66 and 666 which traverse much of Forest County.
Northcentral Region
Forestry staff in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter and McKean counties) said woods north of US 6 are mostly bare now, but the southern region is still reaching peak and should be nice for another two weeks. The best drives are routes 44 and 144 South of Carter Camp into the southern part of the county, near Cross Fork and Ole Bull State Park. Route 872 is also a nice drive below Austin.
The Clinton County service forester (Sproul State Forest) reported the continuation of an odd year for fall color. Many maples and birches have already shed their leaves due to drought, and the remaining trees (mainly oaks) are just starting to color. The best place to see attractive color is on the upper plateau between Renovo and Snow Shoe. With cooler temperatures predicted this weekend and next week, oaks are expected to begin yellowing. The best autumn hues are likely to arrive during the next forecast period.
The Elk County service forester (Elk State Forest) said elevation, aspect, and soil moisture seem to be the driving forces behind color change this year. Low in the valleys and along the many deep hollows, species like black birch, yellow birch, sugar maple, and hickory continue to show pleasing color. Red maple color, especially on the ridgetops, is just about gone for another year. Oak forests throughout Elk State Forest remain largely unchanged. They will bring another wave of color to the region in the coming weeks. If you plan on attending First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park, take a detour on Brooks Run Road to enjoy the leaf change in the northern hardwoods.
Forestry staff in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported that peak is expected around the third week of October. Black gum is still showing nice red and sassafras is yellow and some reds. Birch, hickory, and maple are yellow now, while most of the oaks are still green. A nice way to explore some color this weekend would be to take a hike on the George Will ski trail.
The Tioga County service forester said state forest foliage color has experienced a bit of resurgence, with remaining red and sugar maple leaves that made the hillsides pop with color again. Oak forests are just starting to change, so the “second peak” is still to come. White oak is starting to show some red hues, along with yellows in chestnut oak. Downtown Wellsboro is still beautiful with some streets lined with beautiful red maples and yellows from honey locust leaves. Foliage is spotty in most of the region now, but a drive on the west side of the PA grand canyon is quite picturesque.
Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported the area is peaking now. Northern hardwoods appear to be in peak color while oaks remain behind. Many leaves have fallen due to a recent cold front bringing rain and wind. Areas such as Sharp Top, Slab Run Vista, and High Knob remain great places to experience the fall foliage of the Loyalsock.
Foresters in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said foliage in the region is expected to peak toward the end of the forecast week. Sassafras is sporting an amber color, and black gum is showing a brilliant red. Tulip poplar has turned to yellow and sugar maple is now transitioning to a colorful palette of orange and red. The oaks have now begun changing as well. A recommended drive in the Moshannon is Mud Run Road to Tyler Road.
West-central and Southwestern Region
Foresters in Clear Creek State Forest District (serving Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Clarion, Armstrong, and Jefferson counties) expect most of the west-central region is just one week away from reaching peak fall color. Maple trees that remained green through the drought are now turning red and orange. Sumac, black gum, and Virginia creeper vines are finally adding pops of red to the fall color palette. Most oak trees will remain green through the week, though some white oak trees are beginning to display glimpses of scarlet. Although colors are muted compared to last year, there is still plenty of fall color to enjoy. This should be a beautiful weekend to take in seasonal views and crisp autumn air on a walk or bike ride around Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park. If you’d rather enjoy the color from the water, book an excursion on Moraine Preservation Fund’s pontoon boat, Preston’s Pearl!
Forestry staff in Forbes State Forest indicated that the Laurel Highlands are experiencing a wide range of fall color development. Visitors to the Laurel Highlands will see peak fall color across Laurel Ridge. Chestnut Ridge should see the best fall colors later this week, slightly behind Laurel Ridge. Visitors to Somerset County will find the best fall color in the northern portion of the county around Jennerstown, Bakersville, and Somerset. Don’t delay visiting this area as rapid leaf drop has been observed in many areas this year. Most oaks remain green throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. While the higher elevations in the eastern portion of Westmoreland and Fayette counties will see peak color this week, the lower elevations of western Westmoreland and Fayette counties will see peak color up to two weeks later. Visitors in search of the best fall color in Westmoreland and Fayette counties should focus on Laurel and Chestnut Ridges.
Central and Southcentral Regions
The Carbon/Columbia/Montour/Northumberland County service forester (Weiser State Forest District) said the color change has slowed, with progress remaining about the same as last week. Hickories are still looking good, and sassafras, winged sumac, and flowering dogwoods are showing bright crimson colors now. Red maple is showing classic reds, but in some areas the maples are fading. Some of the oaks are changing colors, with Penn Forest, the Taylorsville Tract, and the Roaring Creek Tract offering attractive fall foliage. Locust Lake, Lehigh Gorge, and Hickory Run State parks offer prime areas to see the fall foliage, as well. The Dauphin/Lebanon County service forester (Weiser State Forest District) indicated woods in the southern halves of these counties have changed very little since last week.
Foresters in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) indicated the region has gained some color over the last few days. You can currently see color change on sweet birch, red maple, black gum, and sassafras. Black gum is fading, but oaks have started to exhibit fall hues in some areas of the district. Peak is still at least a week out.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (serving Huntingdon County) said color is slowly spreading through some of the holdout species in the district. Some maples are turning yellow while the remaining birches that haven’t dropped their leaves are adding to the colors. Another standout species currently is the black tupelo, or black gum which are currently turning a nice red-orange color. Still, the best area of the district to view autumn shades is the Trough Creek Division south of Huntingdon.
The Tuscarora State Forest service forester serving Perry and Juniata counties indicated plenty of beautiful fall colors are showing from poplar, gum, hickory, birch and maple. Trees are changing earlier as drought conditions are affecting the trees this year. Most of the ridges and valleys in the region are good for fall foliage viewing currently.
Michaux State Forest staff serving Adams, Cumberland, and York counties said persistent warm weather seems to have stalled the fall transition a bit. Much green is visible on the ridges from a distance with spotty pockets of color, but there is also plenty of yellow popping in the understory. A drive on Route 233 is still the recommendation to view fall color. For a pleasant site for early fall color, consider a stop-off at the Long Pine Run Reservoir and an easy walk on the Beaver Trail.
Forestry staff at the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center (Centre County) said short drive along Crowfield Road in Rothrock State Forest showed a nice progression of color from last week. Fall color seekers can observe black gum, red maple, birch, and the occasional white oak showing color. Sassafras and witch hazel should be in full splendor by next reporting week. In the Seven Mountains area, leaf seekers can visit several state parks like Poe Valley, Poe Paddy, and Penn-Roosevelt.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (Blair, Cambria, Indiana counties) said the forest has come alive with hues of yellow and orange, thanks to the changing aspen and sassafras trees. While many oaks remain green, some hillsides have taken on a warm bronze glow. In contrast, pockets of birch, cherry, and cucumber magnolia have already shed most of their leaves. Even within the same species, the variation is striking; some trees stand nearly bare, while others are just beginning to turn. There are still plenty of leaves in the canopy, promising a few more weeks of beautiful leaf-peeping opportunities. It's the perfect time of year to enjoy a picnic at the Babcock Picnic Area, located along Route 56 west of Windber.
Foresters in Buchanan State Forest (serving Fulton and Bedford counties) said peak color is expected between October 16 to 22. A second wave of color is expected this week as temperatures drop with the arrival of the cold front. Upper elevations of Bedford County have already started to lose maple, hickory, and birch leaves. Fortunately, these species can still be found near peak in the valleys, having escaped some of the effects of the drought. The oak dominated ridges that make up the majority of Fulton County remain green and are not expected to change for several weeks. However, bright color can be seen in red and sugar maple, hickory, yellow-poplar, and birch. Hickories are nearing peak around Cowan's Gap State Park. Meanwhile, the black gum can be seen losing its leaves and fading. Foliage viewing can be enjoyed there by traveling on Aughwick Road near McConnellsburg. The second and final week of the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival is happening this weekend, October 11-12. Don't miss it!
Northeastern Region
Forestry staff in Pinchot State Forest said most leaves have changed in the northern portion of the district. Some colors of red and orange can be seen this week in the oaks and some stubborn maples that were late to change. In the southern portion of the district, red maples, sumac, and sassafras were adding the most brilliant colors this past week and will continue to add vibrant shades of red and orange throughout the upcoming week. The birches will continue to change, adding some bright yellow throughout the forest. Expect to see most oaks in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties to start to change this week, with Luzerne County slightly behind them. Forecasted rain this week should help keep some vibrancy throughout the landscape as the foliage continues to change, but peak has been spotty across the district due to the drought. Some great hiking opportunities to see peak color this week will be on the Thornhurst Tract and Miller Mountain.
Forestry staff in Delaware State Forest (serving Pike and Monroe counties) indicated the region is at peak color. Route 402, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Promised Land State Park, and Lake Wallenpaupack are exhibiting cheerful color. Delaware State Forest areas around Pecks Pond, Rock Hill Pond, and the Thunder Swamp Trail System are also recommended sites for great viewing. Many state forest roads are now open in more areas of the forest and are available for recreation. In Monroe County, most areas are now showing strong fall color, but urbanized areas such as Stroudsburg are slower to change due to the heat island effect. Some forests on the Pocono Plateau are starting to lose some leaves due to hosting species that changed early. Some color can still be found in Tobyhanna State Park, and southern Monroe is now catching up to the rest of the county. Many early-changing species are starting to lose their leaves, however, lagging species such as oak are attaining full color. Sporadic red maples are gaining their bright red colors and many areas are still vibrant. Big Pocono State Park, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, county and township parks, as well as the Laurel Run and Dixon Miller areas of Delaware State Forest are recommended.
Southeastern Region
Foresters in William Penn State Forest are starting to see fall color in all counties. Red maple, sycamore, and black gum are approaching peak color. For pleasant views of fall color, visit Upper Salford Park in Montgomery County, the Wertz Tract in Berks County, or French Creek State Park in Berks/Chester counties.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Just Starting
|Allegheny
|Just Starting
|Armstrong
|Approaching Peak
|Beaver
|Just Starting
|Bedford
|Approaching Peak
|Berks
|Approaching Peak
|Blair
|Peak Color
|Bradford
|Still Nice But Declining
|Bucks
|Approaching Peak
|Butler
|Just Starting
|Cambria
|Peak Color
|Cameron
|Still Nice But Declining
|Carbon
|Approaching Peak
|Centre
|Approaching Peak
|Chester
|Just Starting
|Clarion
|Approaching Peak
|Clearfield
|Peak Color
|Clinton
|Still Nice But Declining
|Columbia
|Approaching Peak
|Crawford
|Approaching Peak
|Cumberland
|Just Starting
|Dauphin
|Approaching Peak
|Delaware
|Just Starting
|Elk
|Still Nice But Declining
|Erie
|Approaching Peak
|Fayette
|Approaching Peak
|Forest
|Approaching Peak
|Franklin
|Just Starting
|Fulton
|Just Starting
|Greene
|Just Starting
|Huntingdon
|Approaching Peak
|Indiana
|Peak Color
|Jefferson
|Approaching Peak
|Juniata
|Approaching Peak
|Lackawanna
|Peak Color
|Lancaster
|Just Starting
|Lawrence
|Just Starting
|Lebanon
|Approaching Peak
|Lehigh
|Approaching Peak
|Luzerne
|Peak Color
|Lycoming
|Peak Color
|McKean
|Still Nice But Declining
|Mercer
|Approaching Peak
|Mifflin
|Approaching Peak
|Monroe
|Peak Color
|Montgomery
|Approaching Peak
|Montour
|Approaching Peak
|Northampton
|Approaching Peak
|Northumberland
|Approaching Peak
|Perry
|Approaching Peak
|Philadelphia
|Just Starting
|Pike
|Peak Color
|Potter
|Still Nice But Declining
|Schuylkill
|Approaching Peak
|Snyder
|Approaching Peak
|Somerset
|Still Nice But Declining
|Sullivan
|Peak Color
|Susquehanna
|Still Nice But Declining
|Tioga
|Still Nice But Declining
|Union
|Approaching Peak
|Venango
|Approaching Peak
|Warren
|Approaching Peak
|Washington
|Just Starting
|Wayne
|Still Nice But Declining
|Westmoreland
|Approaching Peak
|Wyoming
|Peak Color
|York
|Just Starting