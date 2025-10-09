Forestry staff in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter and McKean counties) said woods north of US 6 are mostly bare now, but the southern region is still reaching peak and should be nice for another two weeks. The best drives are routes 44 and 144 South of Carter Camp into the southern part of the county, near Cross Fork and Ole Bull State Park. Route 872 is also a nice drive below Austin.

The Clinton County service forester (Sproul State Forest) reported the continuation of an odd year for fall color. Many maples and birches have already shed their leaves due to drought, and the remaining trees (mainly oaks) are just starting to color. The best place to see attractive color is on the upper plateau between Renovo and Snow Shoe. With cooler temperatures predicted this weekend and next week, oaks are expected to begin yellowing. The best autumn hues are likely to arrive during the next forecast period.

The Elk County service forester (Elk State Forest) said elevation, aspect, and soil moisture seem to be the driving forces behind color change this year. Low in the valleys and along the many deep hollows, species like black birch, yellow birch, sugar maple, and hickory continue to show pleasing color. Red maple color, especially on the ridgetops, is just about gone for another year. Oak forests throughout Elk State Forest remain largely unchanged. They will bring another wave of color to the region in the coming weeks. If you plan on attending First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park, take a detour on Brooks Run Road to enjoy the leaf change in the northern hardwoods.